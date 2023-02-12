How to Open the Map Wall in the South Wing in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy players will be familiar with discovering well-hidden areas throughout the Wizarding World and some may have encountered a certain enticing map wall in the South Wing. Even if you are planning on running down to the greenhouses to learn how to make some Chomping Cabbages, it is always worth having some exploration time around the castle. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to open the South Wing map wall in Hogwarts Legacy.

Opening the South Wing Map Wall in Hogwarts Legacy

In order to open the map wall, you will have to use the Depulso Spell on the structure which can be targeted above the map. This will open up the map for you and reveal a room for you to walk inside. The Depulso Spell is acquired by completing Professor Sharp’s first assignment. This side quest will automatically be given to you as you are working your way through the main story. Within the assignment, you will have to use a Focus Potion (bought from the potion store) and also get and use a Maxima and Edurus potion at the same time. These can again be found in the potion store.

Inside the room itself, there is a chest with a gear item for you to collect which for us was a pair of ‘Frameless Tinted Spectacles’ there in the chest. Furthermore, on a small desk area to the right-hand side of the room, there is a note that you can read. The note makes mention of “another frame somewhere with a nice supply” on the third floor.

Are There Any Other Map Walls to Be Found in Hogwarts?

As the note previously stated about another frame, it would lead us to believe that there is either a map or a painting wall on the third floor to also unlock and open for rewards. At the time of writing, there hasn’t been any other map wall found. Interestingly enough, however, there actually is a door puzzle on the third floor of the South Wing to open up. Make a U-turn from the map wall and head up the spiral staircase to the third floor.

Use Revelio and you will observe a frame puzzle door shaded in blue (colored) highlight. In order to get there, go to the second floor and run along the corridor until you see a locked door. Open the lock with Alohomora. Proceed up the stairs until you reach the door puzzle on the third floor. To unlock it, roll the left-hand side question mark one time and then go over to the right side of the room and roll that one until it is a tree. You can then interact with the door to open it up.

Now that you have successfully completed some exploring, you can get back to acquiring fertilizer to live out your wizarding gardening life once again.

Hogwarts Legacy is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 12th, 2023