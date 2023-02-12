In Hogwarts Legacy, players can make use of a wide array of potting tables in order to grow an even wider array of plants. But did you know that you can actually increase the amount each seed will yield through the use of fertilizer? Now, in order to help you become an even more efficient Herbologist in the game, here’s where to get Fertilizer in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to Get Fertilizer in Hogwarts Legacy

Currently, you can get fertilizer in Hogwarts Legacy by either purchasing it from select retailers, like The Magic Neep and Dogweed & Deathcap, or by making use of a Dung Composter, which will allow you to produce it on the Room of Requirement once every 5 minutes.

To recap, here are all the ways in which you can get fertilizer in Hogwarts Legacy:

By purchasing it from select retailers, such as The Magic Neep and Dogweed & Deathcap for 300 Galleons.

By using a Dung Composter to produce the item in the Room of Requirement.

With that said, getting the fertilizer is a must, especially for those who plan on making use of plants such as Chinese Chomping Cabbages and Mandrakes, both of which are capable of shifting the tide of any battle in your favor.

How to Use Fertilizer in Hogwarts Legacy

Once you acquire a unit of fertilizer, you will be able to use it to increase the yield of a select seed by selecting inspect once in front of the potting table and then placing the reticle over the fertilizer icon. Once you do that, you will be able to use the item by selecting Fertilise.

It’s important to point out that each unit of fertilizer will only affect one harvest.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, on the other hand, are set to become available on April 4th, 2022.

- This article was updated on February 12th, 2023