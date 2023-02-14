While there are various beasts that you can get in Hogwarts Legacy, one that stands out from the others is the Puffskein. Similar to the Kneazles, Puffskeins are arguably one of the most adorable creatures in this game. Puffskeins appear as small, round, fluffy creatures that look like a furball with long tongue. They move by hopping around while letting out cute noises, making them exceptional pets that’ll surely melt your heart and brighten your day. If you’re wondering how you can get your hands on this fluffy bundle of joy, ensure you know how to get a Puffskein in Hogwarts Legacy!

How to Obtain a Puffskein in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll be able to obtain a Puffskein by completing the “The Elf, The Nab Sack, and The Loom” quest. In this quest, Deek will walk you through how to catch beasts for the first time using the Nab-Sack spell, and the Puffskein is one of them. You’ll also learn how to release them in your first Vivarium and take care of them. If you wish to populate your Vivarium with more Puffskeins, you can also catch more of them in the wild.

Where to Find a Puffskein in Hogwarts Legacy

You can find Puffskeins at a Puffskein den near the left side of the Hogsmeade entrance. When you enter the area, you will notice some Puffskeins hopping around. They have bright yellow and orange-ish fur and can be easily spotted. Another variant of the Puffskein is the gray-colored one. Once you have spotted a Puffskein, the next step is to get close enough to it to capture it. You can do this by using your wand. Make sure to aim carefully and cast the Levioso spell to stop it from hopping away. Then, use your Nab-Sack spell to secure it in your collection.

Once the Puffskein is safely stored in your Nab-Sack, you can bring it back to your Vivarium and place it in a beast-friendly habitat. Puffskeins will drop Puffskein fur, a material needed to slot tier-one traits when they are happy. For this, you just need to ensure that you feed them regularly and brush their fur. Good luck!

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023