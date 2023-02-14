How to Get a Kneazle in Hogwarts Legacy

Are you ready to get your hands on a Kneazle in Hogwarts Legacy? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Kneazles are rare and unique cat-like magical beasts found in the wizarding world. They are small, furry creatures with long tufted tails and pointed ears which are incredibly smart and agile, making them difficult to capture. However, if you know where to look and use the proper method, you’ll be able to take them with you quickly. This guide will show exactly how to find and capture a Kneazle in Hogwarts Legacy for those looking to tame this adorable and fluffy critter.

How Do You Get a Kneazle in Hogwarts Legacy?

To get a Kneazle in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll need to complete the “The Elf, The Nab Sack, and The Loom” quest with Deek. This is the quest where you’ll receive a Nab-Sack, a spell used to catch a beast and unlock your first Vivarium. Once you have completed this quest, you can get a Kneazle by heading to a Kneazle den, located south of Brockburrow Floo Flame waypoint, just southeast of Hogwarts. There, you should be able to find Kneazles running around trees and shrubs. To catch one, be sure to have your wand ready to cast the Levioso and Nab-Sack spell at it to immobilize and capture it.

If you are unable to find a Kneazle at the Kneazle den near the Brockburrow Floo Flame Waypoint, your next best bet will be to head south of Hogwarts. Here, you will find a river with another Kneazle den nearby, an area where you’ll be able to find a few Kneazles roaming around. After successfully capturing a Kneazle, you can release it and feed it in your Vivarium. When the Kneazle is happy, it will drop Kneazle Fur, a material used to slot tier-three traits in the game.

That sums up everything you need to know about catching a Kneazle in Hogwarts Legacy. Taming a Kneazle in Hogwarts Legacy is a great way to add a unique and adorable pet to your beast collection. Kneazles are highly intelligent and can even detect suspicious people, so they make exceptional pets. With this guide, you should be able to get a Kneazle in Hogwarts Legacy. Good luck, and happy hunting!

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023