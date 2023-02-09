When you start looting all sorts of different items in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll quickly see that purple and gold rarity items have Trait Slots. In earlier levels, they may not have anything, but some can start having things like increased damage with a certain spell or taking less damage against a certain type of enemy. Whatever the case may be, you may want to think about builds or specializing in a certain playstyle. Here, we can teach you how to apply traits in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Apply Traits in Hogwarts Legacy

This feature is actually tied to story progression. If you’re someone who is venturing past the Castle, going beyond Hogsmeade and even further beyond, it may take you a while to get here. So, you want to progress far enough into the story so that you are at the point where you’re searching for the final Keeper.

Once you reach the quest The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and the Loom, you will be taught all about applying traits and upgrading your gear here. To apply these sorts of stat changes to your gear, you will have to familiarize yourself with how catching/saving beasts work.

You won’t be able to buy your way into better gear with all the money you collect from selling weaker items or from looting the eye chests. You’ll have to use your newly acquired Nab-Sack to rescue the beasts and release them. Then, brush and feed the beasts so that they yield resources.

However, the simple beasts you capture in the quest will not apply to all upgrades. There are several other beasts out there to rescue, providing new materials. Also, the Trait Slot Level has to match that of what your Discovered Traits list provides. If your Legendary gear has a Level II slot, it must be matched with a Level II. Luckily you won’t need to bother with any of this until you get to the later stages of the game, but it’s nice to get materials ahead of time.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023