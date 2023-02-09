A big part of progressing and handling your enemies better in Hogwarts Legacy is putting the right gear on for your character. This includes the cloak, clothes, and basically anything that has a stat and additional attributes. What you may notice is that some of your gear says things about an upgrade or having traits. So, how do you upgrade gear in Hogwarts Legacy? We can explain this below.

How to Upgrade Gear in Hogwarts Legacy

To do this, you have to progress far enough into the story so that you are at the point where you’re preparing your search for the final Keeper. This isn’t too far into the game. But with this next story quest in mind, you have to clear the following tasks within it:

The Helm of Urtkot

Attend Beasts class

The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament

Once these are all completed, you can then proceed to take on The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and the Loom quest. Here, you have to meet with Deek to learn about the nab-sack. It’s a magical item used to capture and transport the beasts into a new area unlocked during this quest.

After getting to the end of this main quest, Deek will introduce you to the Loom, a new Utility item that can be conjured in your private room in the Room of Requirement. What you will notice when it comes to upgrading gear is that it will require you to be somewhat invested in collecting the various fauna you see out in the explorable regions outside of Hogwarts.

This might be more of an endgame thing if you want to focus more on the story at hand and want to maximize your gear for some of the tougher content that awaits you.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023