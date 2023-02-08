How Long is The Story of Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Though there were several rumors floating around before Hogwarts Legacy came out that the story would take around 35 hours to complete and there are 100+ side quests, the real answer is that the main story of Hogwarts Legacy won’t take you that long.

How Long to Beat Hogwarts Legacy, Answered

The main story of Hogwarts Legacy takes around 20 to 22 hours to complete if you are just focusing on the main quests.

The problem with Hogwarts Legacy (which is actually just a really good thing) is that the side quests, puzzles, and exploration are fun and distracting which means it will likely take you longer than 20 hours to complete the main story of Hogwarts Legacy.

As mentioned in our early impressions review, the pacing of Hogwarts Legacy is expertly crafted because it folds assignments, side quests, and open-world exploration into the core main story.

If you truly want to just blast through Hogwarts Legacy, know that you will still experience a lot of what makes the game great because the main quests have prerequisites that take you through the “extra” stuff in the game.

As tempting as it is to rush through everything just to unlock broom flying, we highly recommend taking your time with the game. Enjoy everything as it comes because there is a lot to love in Hogwarts Legacy.

The story, while not the strongest part of Hogwarts Legacy, is solid enough. What holds Hogwarts Legacy up is all of the supporting pillars of gameplay that tie together perfectly and make the wizarding experience so entertaining. and personal.

Yeah, you can quickly blast through the story in around 20 hours, but don’t you want to unlock Avada Kedavra? Only the witch or wizard who goes off the beaten path will be rewarded with Hogwarts Legacy’s greatest treasures.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023