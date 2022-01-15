Top 5 Best Places To Stream Anime

Anime has taken the world by storm over the past few years and with the popularity explosion there has been a rise in choices where you can stream your favorites or find new ones. If you’re looking to scratch your itch for a new show to watch, take a look at any of these streaming platforms to find your new favorite! These are the best places to watch anime in 2022.

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll, available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, and Mobile, offers all different types of anime. As they only feature that particular art form, you can pick and choose from a multitude of different genres, types, and more. With their subscription service, you can view a new episode in as little as an hour after the Japanese release, however, free users may have to wait up to a week. To see what they offer, take a look at CrunchyRoll’s official webpage.

Netflix

Netflix, available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, and Mobile, has jumped on the anime bandwagon, and rightfully so. Helping companies create new series, and also offering exclusives that you can’t find anywhere else, Netflix is slowly becoming to amass a large selection of high-quality shows. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Devilman Crybaby, and more are available directly on their streaming platform, and other strong choices can be found here, as well. Next time you’re looking to find something new and exciting, give Netflix a try for your new anime obsession. Follow our link here to be taken directly to their anime section to start browsing now!

Hulu

Hulu, available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile, may not be the first name you think of when it comes to finding your next show, but it has slowly been gathering a large collection of high-quality shows, such as My Hero Academia, Fire Force &The Promised Neverland, while also featuring films like Akira. They aren’t messing around, and aren’t afraid to bring out the big guns! They’ve taken a large push towards offering higher quality titles, as well as some more obscure titles. Give Hulu a browse next time you’re trying to find a new favorite. You can find their anime section here, as well as an opportunity for a free trial if you aren’t already a subscriber!

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video, available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, and Mobile, is another great choice when it comes to utilizing an existing network to find some new, high-quality content. Featuring shows and movies like Evangelion; 3.0+1.01, Lupin III, VINLAND SAGA, as well as collections of older anime, you’ll never be without a wealth of content to take in. To view what Amazon Prime has to offer, you can follow this helpful link here to be taken directly from their anime shows and movies section.

GoGoAnime

GoGoAnime, available on PC and Mobile, is a free site that offers a large selection of anything you’re looking for. Be it Dubbed or Subbed, obscure or popular, you’re bound to find a new favorite show to lose yourself to on their page. They also keep you up to date on the most recently released anime in their sidebar. If you’re looking to give GoGoAnime a try, be sure to visit their page here!

If you’re looking for the newest episodes of Demon Slayer or looking to go old school with some Project A-ko, you’ll be sure to find whatever it is you’re looking for on any of these sites! If you’re looking to get your toes wet with some exciting Anime Game action, you could also check out Scarlet Nexus guides here!

- This article was updated on January 15th, 2022