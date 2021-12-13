Top Ten Most Anticipated PS5 Games in 2022

With January just around the corner, there’s a wealth of PS5 games we can’t wait to get our hands on in 2022. The PlayStation 5 was officially the highest-grossing console this year, so fans who have parted with their cash are expecting some massive titles to keep them glued to their screens for another twelve months.

These are the PS5 games that we can’t stop thinking about heading into the New Year. Keep in mind that all these titles are currently aiming to release in 2022, but delays are more common than ever, so it wouldn’t be too much of a shock to see at least one or two of the following pushed back further.

Elden Ring

The creator of the Souls series Hidetaka Miyazaki and Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin have joined forces to create Elden Ring, a brand new and expansive RPG experience. This game looks to be one of 2022’s biggest releases, with a Beta test having impressed fans in recent months.

It’s little surprise that Elden Ring received the award for Most Anticipated Game at the Game Awards this month. We can’t wait for another Souls-like experience, and if the hype delivers, we don’t doubt this game might be one of the contenders for next year’s Game of the Year prize.

God of War Ragnarok

Having received a successful reboot for the Norse era in 2018’s God of War, Kratos returns to Scandinavia in this sequel. We haven’t seen all too much of the game so far, but we know that this will be the war god’s last Norse adventure as he faces the apocalyptic might of the fabled Ragnarok, the mythical equivalent to the end of the world.

Thor, Freya and more will stand in the way of Kratos and his son as they try and defy the fate of the gods. If Ragnarok can live up to its predecessor, it’s yet another PS5 game we expect to challenge for Game of the Year awards across all platforms.

Saints Row

Along comes another reboot for a long-running series. Volition Studios are bringing Saints Row back in 2022, promising a return from the oddball realisations of the series in recent years, with an emphasis on solid gameplay and more subtle uses of humour. While that means we’ll be missing out on some of the series’ wacky weaponry, we’ve got high hopes for a mature Saints Row game while there’s still no sign of GTA 6 on the horizon.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light returns with its open-world of terrifying zombies. In this long-awaited sequel, players will have more scope in their movement as they explore their surroundings, with over 3000 different parkour animations introduced to get around the dilapidated landscape and punish the undead in style. Fans were eager to explore the undead occupied environment of the first game, and we can only expect more intense action and zip-line zombie chases from the sequel.

Horizon Forbidden West

Aloy is back, and her journeys have taken her to what’s left of the West Coast in the 31st Century, ready to fight off another legion of Old Ones. The vast valleys of the first game return in this sequel, supplemented by a host of other exotic locations from the deserts to the mountains and the cities left behind.

We’re looking forward to seeing how the team behind Horizon Forbidden West have imagined places like California and Utah for their post-apocalyptic context. If it’s anything like the vast splendour of the first game, we’re sure that this title will be a treat for the eyes as well as the thumbs. If the developers can deliver in the same way their predecessor did, we’re expecting Aloy’s sophomore adventure to be one of the best PS5 games of 2022.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

2K’s first Borderlands spin-off takes the wasteland we know and replaces it with a psychedelic fantasy world full of surprises for long-time fans. Picking up where the Borderlands 2 DLC Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep left off, players will take control of one of six classes of heroes to join Tiny Tina on a tripped out adventure. Everything you expect from a fantasy RPG is here with a classic tongue-in-cheek Borderlands style twist.

Hogwarts Legacy

The much-loved world of Harry Potter and Hogwarts finally receives the massive open-world title that fans of the series have been clamouring for years to play. Hogwarts Legacy is Avalanche Software’s forthcoming foray into the world of witchcraft and wizardry, offering players a deep single-player experience set in the world of J.K. Rowling’s famous book and film series.

This title is Harry Potter fans first chance to throw themselves into the world of magic, with previous titles from the franchise often either movie tie-ins or Lego games. Recently, a trailer to tease a jam-packed world of possibility in Hogwarts Legacy was released, with potion making, dragon taming and more all possible in this much-hyped magical world.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

In Ghostwire: Tokyo, Japan’s capital, sees its massive human population replaced with all manner of ghouls, spectres and wayward spirits. It’s the protagonist’s job to find out why Tokyo’s new residents have taken hold of the city and face off against the spectral threat that faces those few who remain.

Just because it’s a horror game, it doesn’t mean that Ghostwire: Tokyo will rely on elements from the survival genre. The game’s combat director has described the in-game combat as ‘karate meets magic’, and we don’t need to hear much more than that to make it one of our most anticipated PS5 games for 2022.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale: Innocence was one of the most captivating games of 2019, and now we’re being treated to a sequel. While games like Assasins Creed continue to move away from the stealth genre, A Plague Tale is a rare treat to those who’d prefer to work in the shadows, and though we know little about the sequel so far, we’re hoping for another challenging escape through 14th century France.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Years after the success of Batman’s Arkham series, developer Rocksteady is almost ready for another adventure in the DC universe with their Suicide Squad title. Starring Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot and Captain Boomerang, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League sees the rogues’ gallery quartet take on a brainwashed Justice League to try and stop the world’s greatest heroes from destroying everything.

From what we’ve seen in the trailers, it looks like Rocksteady want to deliver the kind of chaos we’ve seen in recent Suicide Squad films in video game form. That means you can expect eye-popping weapons, banter-fuelled dialogue and enough explosions to keep you on your toes.

Those are our picks for the most anticipated PS5 games in 2022, another massive year of high-profile releases on the console. We’ve also covered the upcoming years Nintendo Switch releases if you’re dividing your time between Sony and Nintendo. Or, if you want a new for your PS5 look to go with the new year, check out the new series of colourful faceplates that Sony have recently announced.