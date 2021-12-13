PS5 Console Faceplates Officially Announced With New 5 DualSense Colors

After the recent Sony patent leak, which revealed the official designs for PS5 Faceplates, the console manufacturer has finally dropped the first range of colored PS5 Faceplates. Ever since the launch of the newer generation Sony consoles, many users have expressed their desire for faceplates. Now, with the announcement of the latest and official PS5 Faceplates, Sony is looking to fill the gap.

In a recent Sony blog post, the manufacturer shared the news and even stated that the new PS5 console covers have been released to “match all of the galaxy-inspired DualSense wireless controller colors.” These new PS5 Faceplates will be available in five different colors: Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. As per the blog post, “the PS5 console covers will be available for both the PS5 with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition and are sold separately from the PS5 console and DualSense controller.”

In order to swap your regular cover for a new one, all you need to do is remove your original PS5 console covers and replace them with the official ones. Instead of calling them faceplates, Sony has opted for “console covers” and states that the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 console covers will be available for purchase sometime in January 2022 at participating retailers in the following places: USA, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Korea, and the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and Starlight Blue PS5 console covers will be launched in all the above locations during the first half of next year. As per Sony, the goal is “to launch the PS5 console covers in additional territories during the year,” and they will “announce those details as they become available.” This is an excellent move by the company, allowing users to customize their consoles and even mix and match different colors.

Residents US, UK, France, and Germany will be able to get their hands on the new PS5 Faceplates early on the PlayStation Direct online store. Apart from the new PS5 console covers, the company even announced a slew of new controllers in unique colors. These are Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. All the new controllers will also start rolling out in January 2022 at participating retailers. You can purchase the Galactic Purple DualSense controller from the PlayStation Direct online store on January 14 before it makes its way to other retailers on February 11. At the same time, the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red console covers will be available on the online store from January 21, while other retailers will have them on February 18.

​