PlayStation 5 Showcase Recap

After months of keeping their cards close to their chest, Sony has finally unveiled the price and release date for their upcoming PlayStation 5. But that wasn’t all, because the announcement came after a 40-minute reel of some of the hottest games coming to the PlayStation 5. This recap will keep things simple, with a brief overview of what was revealed with the associated trailer linked for games shown. A full article with the meatier details will also be linked for those interested if we have one. Nice and easy to digest, just how I like it!

Show opened with a general sizzle reel of games, to include Demon Souls, Ratchet and Clank, and more.

Next up was a trailer for FINAL FANTASY XVI emulated on a PC to simulate what it’d look like on a PS5 (the game is probably deep in development still; no launch window was provided). Looks to be a return to the more “classic” Final Fantasy titles, and will be a PS5 exclusive* (it’ll also be on PC).

Now on to Spiderman: Miles Morales. All footage was captured from a PlayStation 5, to include some actual gameplay (HUD included). Some details about the story were revealed alongside an extended combat sequence, and the game will launch Holiday 2020.

Remember the Harry Potter game from Avalance? Welp, we got a trailer for it as well (titled Hogwarts: Legacy) though largely cinematic (and what gameplay was there wasn’t running all that well yet). The game takes place in the late 1800s, where you’ll play as a student at the famous school for Witchcraft and Wizardry. The wider world also appears playable. The game will launch 2021.

Next Dan Vondrak, creative director for Raven Software, showed off Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s first campaign mission. The mission took place in Turkey, with Mason returning as a playable character and Woods backing him up. There was a heavy emphasis on stealth at the beginning, but this being COD things quickly escalated into full-blown spectacle. Starting Friday PlayStation 4 players can play the multiplayer alpha, and per-loads are live today. The game will launch Holiday 2020.

Resident Evil VIII – AKA Village – debuted a fresh story trailer. The game will retain the first-person perspective introduced in VII with Ethan returning as the lead protagonist, and appears to have a more folk-tale vibe to it. The game is slated to launch 2021.

Arkane’s Deathloop came next with a new gameplay and story trailer showing off the various ways players could confront a mission in-game. Think Hitman meets Dishonored set in a 1950s spy-thriller and you’ll get the general vibe. The time-twisting assassin tale will launch Q2 2021. It will be a PlayStation 5 console exclusive (and on PC).

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition came next, which appears to have a campaign flip featuring classic Nero, so those who’ve beaten it already will have more story and missions to dig into. It will launch with the PlayStaion 5 digitally.

Oddworld: Soulstorm debuted a new gameplay trailer, featuring much of what fans have come to love about the franchise, but prettier and bolder.

Do you like Five Nights at Freddy’s? Security Breach will come to the PS5, though details were slim.

Demon’s Souls time, and hot damn does this remake look crisp. The trailer showed off the new graphics (and crisper framerate), and a bit of story and gameplay; Dark Souls fans who may have slept on Demon’s Souls should definitely give this a look. No release date was provided.

Aaaaaaand there’s Fortnite. It will be available at launch for the PlayStation 5.

PlayStation Plus Collection was unveiled after, which looks to be Sony’s more curated counter to Xbox Game Pass, but with Sony’s stable of exclusives included. It will be a part of your PlayStation Plus subscription at no extra cost. Competition is a truly beautiful thing. It may not be as robust, but it’ll feature a collection of hit PS4 games, so not a bad deal all said. Yes, you can download the games. Will be available with the PS5 at launch.

And here we are: the release and price ! The console launches November 12th (US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea), and 19th for the rest of the world. The regular edition will retail for $499, and the Digital Edition for $399

! God of War 2 got a brief teaser trailer at the end, but no footage. Still, it officially exists. Looks like Ragnorak will play a role, and it’s slated for 2021.