Demon’s Souls Remake Will Be A Launch Title For PS5

The remake of Demon’s Souls was easily one of the worst kept secrets in the gaming industry over the last few years, with report after report of it supposedly being in development. Those rumors were finally confirmed during Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal event back in June when the game was announced for PlayStation 5 and that Bluepoint Games was working on it. Some other rumors started popping up lately about the game potentially being a launch title for the PS5, which we have now gotten an answer to as well.

The Demon’s Souls remake was featured once again during today’s PlayStation 5 Showcase event, but it interestingly enough did not have a release date or even saying like 2020 or 2021 at the end. This had us curious to if it might be a launch title as rumored, since they didn’t want to drop a release date before the end reveal for when the PS5 is coming out.

While nothing was stated during the presentation about Demon’s Souls coming at launch, one of the biggest people in the business confirmed this information after the fact. Geoff Keighley took to Twitter just after the conclusion of the event and tweeted “DEMON’S SOULS is a launch title for #PlayStation5.”

If this was coming from anyone else, we might wonder if they got their wires crossed and wait for official confirmation. However, Geoff Keighley is easily the most connected person in the gaming industry and he wouldn’t tweet that if it was not true. Having Demon’s Souls come at launch really helps to solidify the PS5 lineup for anyone wondering if they should pick the system up at launch or not.