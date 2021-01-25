Video games coming out this week are not as exciting as the last week but we still have some great and enjoyable titles to play. One of the games that I am excited to play is The Medium a game that will most surely deliver. You can check out the new 2021 Xbox exclusives here, and Playstation exclusives here.

The Medium – January 28th, 2021

Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Explore the real world and the spirit world at the same time. Use your psychic abilities to solve puzzles spanning both worlds, uncover deeply disturbing secrets, and survive encounters with The Maw – a monster born from an unspeakable tragedy. The Medium is a third-person psychological horror game that features patented dual-reality gameplay. Wield unique psychic abilities reserved for those with the gift. Travel between the realities or explore them both at the very same time. Use the Out of Body experience to investigate places where your real-world self can’t go. Create energy shields and deliver powerful spirit blasts to survive the spirit world and its otherworldly dangers. For me, this is one of the best video games this week. You can purchase this game right here.

Cyber Shadow – January 26th, 2021

Cyber Shadow is an upcoming side-scrolling action-platform video game created by Finnish indie developer Mechanical Head Studios and published by Yacht Club Games. Featuring an 8-bit aesthetic, it follows a cybernetic ninja named Shadow who sets out to rescue his clan in a world overrun by machines. The game’s plot follows Shadow, a cyborg ninja who sets out to rescue his fallen clan in a world overrun by synthetic lifeforms harvesting them for their powers. It is specifically set in the ruins of the fictional Mekacity.

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy – January 26th, 2021

This story takes place three years after the events of the previous game “Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout,” and depicts the reunion of Ryza and her friends, who go through new encounters and goodbyes to discover a truly priceless treasure. Three years have passed since Ryza’s secret grand adventure on Kurken Island. Ryza, the only member of her group to remain on the island, receives a letter from her friend telling her about ruins that may be related to alchemy, along with a mysterious request involving a glowing stone. This inspires her to leave the island and venture out to the royal capital, Ashra-am Baird. However, Ryza is unaware that this will lead to the beginning of an imaginative new adventure involving a pursuit of the mysteries of the ruins surrounding the royal capital and a meeting with a strange creature that will change her life.

Re: ZERO – Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne – January 29th, 2021

One month after Subaru’s new life in another world began, an emissary sent by the royal castle suddenly appears with news that the royal selection has been postponed, but offers no reason as to why. The postponement of this grand event that decides the next ruler of the Kingdom of Lugunica stirs Subaru and his friends into action. In Re: Zero -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne, the player plays the role of Subaru Natsuki, who finds himself transported in another world. They can explore the Kingdom of Lugunica and interact with either both new or familiar characters from the anime. Subaru’s “Return by Death”, as in the original, is an important element in terms of game systems.

Gods Will Fall – January 29th, 2021

The gods’ torturous rule over humanity has lasted for millennia. Bent on cruelty and suffering, they demand to be served with blind worship through an oath of fealty pledged from every man, woman, and child. To those who don’t submit to the gods’ will; a slow and merciless death awaits. Experience the brutal trials of a venturous band of warriors in their desperate plight to sever the gods’ callous grip on humanity.

These are the video games this week, the list is not impressive as the last week’s one but we all hope that we will get something that will satisfy our souls next week.