Xbox Exclusives Releasing in 2021

Xbox Exclusives 2021 were announced yesterday, Microsoft published an article on its official website announcing a good year for Xbox fans, listing Xbox exclusives and stating that they are going full steam ahead into the new generation of gaming. If you are looking for amazing games that you to play and that are coming this year, check out this article.

Xbox Exclusives 2021

Microsoft says that this year, developers around the world will go deeper into the ecosystem of the Xbox Series X and S consoles and bring an exceptional variety of content to Xbox players. They also predict that this will be the most exciting generation so far for developers and gamers themselves, with games that will satisfy all types of gamers. With that in mind and as a kind of reminder, they shared a large list of games that have already been announced and that will come out as console exclusives for the Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One consoles.

Adios – 2021

The Artful Escape – 2021

The Ascent – 2021

The Big Con – 2021

CrossfireX – 2021

Dead Static Drive – 2021

Echo Generation – 2021

ExoMecha – 2021

Exo One – 2021

The Gunk – 2021

Halo Infinite – 2021

The Last Stop – 2021

Lake – 2021

Little Witch in the Woods – 2021

The Medium – 28.01.

Microsoft Flight Simulator – Summer 2021

Psychonauts 2 – 2021

RPG Time – 2021

Sable – 2021

Scorn – 2021

She Dreams Elsewhere – 2021

Shredders – 2021

Song of Iron – 2021

Tunic – 2021

Twelve Minutes – 2021

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy – 2021

Warhammer 40K: Darktide – 2021

Way to the Woods – 2021

The Wild at Heart – 2021

The Yakuza Remastered Collection – 28.01.

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – 25.03.

Not all games are necessarily long-term exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem, but in the context of consoles will come first on the Xbox or will be available through the Xbox Game Pass. For example, Psychonauts 2 isn’t technically a console exclusive, but they added it to the list because it’s an amazing game and it will be available through the Xbox Game Pass at launch. Of course, you should keep in mind that these are just games that have already been announced, while there is a possibility that during the year there will be other announcements that they are not ready to talk about for now.