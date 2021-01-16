Xbox Exclusives Releasing in 2021

Xbox Exclusives 2021 were announced yesterday, Microsoft published an article on its official website announcing a good year for Xbox fans, listing Xbox exclusives and stating that they are going full steam ahead into the new generation of gaming. If you are looking for amazing games that you to play and that are coming this year, check out this article.
Xbox Exclusives 2021
Microsoft says that this year, developers around the world will go deeper into the ecosystem of the Xbox Series X and S consoles and bring an exceptional variety of content to Xbox players. They also predict that this will be the most exciting generation so far for developers and gamers themselves, with games that will satisfy all types of gamers. With that in mind and as a kind of reminder, they shared a large list of games that have already been announced and that will come out as console exclusives for the Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One consoles.
- Adios – 2021
- The Artful Escape – 2021
- The Ascent – 2021
- The Big Con – 2021
- CrossfireX – 2021
- Dead Static Drive – 2021
- Echo Generation – 2021
- ExoMecha – 2021
- Exo One – 2021
- The Gunk – 2021
- Halo Infinite – 2021
- The Last Stop – 2021
- Lake – 2021
- Little Witch in the Woods – 2021
- The Medium – 28.01.
- Microsoft Flight Simulator – Summer 2021
- Psychonauts 2 – 2021
- RPG Time – 2021
- Sable – 2021
- Scorn – 2021
- She Dreams Elsewhere – 2021
- Shredders – 2021
- Song of Iron – 2021
- Tunic – 2021
- Twelve Minutes – 2021
- Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy – 2021
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide – 2021
- Way to the Woods – 2021
- The Wild at Heart – 2021
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection – 28.01.
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – 25.03.
Not all games are necessarily long-term exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem, but in the context of consoles will come first on the Xbox or will be available through the Xbox Game Pass. For example, Psychonauts 2 isn’t technically a console exclusive, but they added it to the list because it’s an amazing game and it will be available through the Xbox Game Pass at launch. Of course, you should keep in mind that these are just games that have already been announced, while there is a possibility that during the year there will be other announcements that they are not ready to talk about for now.