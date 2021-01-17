PlayStation Exclusives Releasing in 2021

Playstation Exclusives are on the way, and there are some amazing games that we are looking forward to playing this year. The PlayStation has already had an incredible console launch with new games to showcase the power of the PS5. A diverse collection of gorgeous games among some of Playstation’s biggest franchises will return for what looks to be another winning year on the PS5 and even PS4. You can take a look at Xbox Exclusives that are releasing this year right here.

PlayStation Exclusives in 2021

When the new Playstation 5 released people were going crazy over it. Because of the current situation, the production of the new consoles is quite low and the demand is higher than ever before. Everyone is impatiently waiting for a restock because the console is in fact amazing. You can check for new PlayStation news, on our site or on their official page. We decided to take our time and take a look at all those juicy games coming this year.

Destruction: Allstars – 2021

Deathloop – 2021

Returnal – 2021

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – 2021

God of War: Ragnarok – 2021

Gran Turismo 7 – 2021

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – 2021

Horizon Forbidden West – 2021

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – 2021

GhostWire: Tokyo – 2021

Final Fantasy XVI

Stray – 2021

Oddworld: Soulstorm – 2021

Solar Ash – 2021

Keep in mind that some of these games are also coming to other platforms but will be first released for the Playstation. You should also keep in mind that these are just games that have already been announced, but there is a possibility that there will be new games announced during the year, also always expect games to be delayed such as Hogwarts: Legacy which was supposed to be released this year but instead moved to 2023, the same for Oddworld which was supposed to be released in 2020.