Califorina Tesla Dealership Vandalized Amid Rising Criticism of Elon Musk

San Diego Sheriff’s investigators are currently looking into a case of vandalism that took place at the Tesla dealership in Encinitas on Monday morning. Antisemitic symbols and offensive language were found written on several vehicles and the outside of the dealership, which led to a response from local law enforcement.

The vandalism included swastikas and other offensive words that were written on the glass front of the dealership and at least one car, as shown in pictures shared by someone in the community. This recent incident is part of a troubling trend of similar acts of vandalism targeting Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and charging stations across the country.

This incident happened at a time when Tesla CEO Elon Musk is facing increasing criticism. Musk has been making significant changes to the organization during his time as the head of the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency.

Wendy Gelernter, a member of the activist group Swing Left Take Action San Diego, explained that their group is not specifically focused on Tesla but rather on political issues. “Our real activism is directed against Trump. We want him to fire Elon. We want him to dismantle DOGE, and we want him to return the power of the purse to Congress,” Gelernter said.

The group recently held a protest outside the Encinitas Tesla dealership, which attracted hundreds of people who were concerned about possible cuts to important social programs like Medicare and Social Security.

Gelernter explained the goal of the protest, which was to make the public aware of their concerns: “That was the main purpose of this rally, was to bring to the public’s attention what we think are very dangerous and damaging actions.” She added that the event was meant to be peaceful and strongly condemned the vandalism that happened afterward.

“We’re against any form of vandalism. It goes against everything that we’re there for, which is to avoid damage, and to avoid danger, and to avoid confrontation,” Gelernter said, emphasizing the group’s dedication to non-violence.

Right now, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating the vandalism. Authorities have confirmed that they have surveillance video related to the incident, which involved damage to several cars and windows. So far, no arrests have been made, and law enforcement is asking the public for any information that could help with their investigation.

Sources: CBS, Fox

