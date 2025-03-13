Gunfire Erupts at Tigard Tesla Store Again Within a Week

For the second week in a row, the Tesla store in Tigard has been hit by gunfire. Early Thursday morning, local police reported that between 10 and 15 shots were fired at the dealership overnight, causing significant damage. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but a security guard who was there at the time had to take cover to stay safe.

Details about how much damage was caused by this latest shooting have not been shared yet, but authorities have said they will provide updates as more information becomes available.

This shooting comes after another incident on March 6, when at least seven bullets were fired at the same store. That earlier shooting damaged three vehicles and broke some of the store’s windows. One bullet even went through an office wall and hit a computer monitor. So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the March 6 shooting.

One Tesla owner, who asked to remain anonymous, spoke to KGW about his experience after the March 6 incident. His car was damaged during the shooting and is now being repaired, with the windshield needing to be replaced. He said he’s becoming more worried about the safety of owning a Tesla because of the recent violence. “We’ve been nervous driving the car and uncomfortable even having it parked out in front of our house,” he said. “We have taken the steps of covering the car at night.”

The owner also mentioned that he’s noticed a change in how people view Tesla ownership since he bought his car. “It seemed like at the time when we got the car, it was more of a left wing or left-leaning person’s car,” he said.

In addition to the shootings in Tigard, there have been reports of vandalism at Tesla dealerships in Salem. A man connected to two separate acts of vandalism at the Salem location was brought to federal court on March 5, according to reports.

After the March 6 shooting, the Tigard Police Department said they are working with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to investigate the incidents. “While the motivation for this has not been confirmed, we are aware that other Tesla dealerships have been targeted across Oregon and the nation for political reasons,” the police said earlier.

Protests against Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, have taken place outside several Tesla dealerships in Oregon and across the U.S. These protests are mainly focused on opposing businesses connected to the Trump administration. During a protest on March 9 outside a Tesla store in Vancouver, organizers made it clear that they do not support any kind of violence.

“It’s completely inappropriate,” Alan Unell, a member of Indivisible Greater Vancouver, told KGW. “Violent change does not work. What works is nonviolent, civil protest, and that is what we’re after.”

Police are asking anyone with information about either of the shootings to contact the Tigard Police tip line at 503-718-COPS or by email at [email protected].

Sources: KGW, KPTV

