Are you seeking the best Fruit Warriors codes to elevate your game even more? Fruit Warriors is a popular Roblox game created by developer Content Pioneers Studio inspired by the hit manga and anime series, One Piece. In it, you can explore different islands, complete quests, defeat bosses, and talk to NPCs.

You can use Fruit Warriors codes to earn in-game rewards like Gems, and Chi Boosts, giving you a competitive advantage over other players and will help you climb the leaderboards. The rewards provided by the codes in Fruit Warriors are super important, so you should jump at any chance to earn them for free. Additionally, you can redeem all Fruit Warriors codes for free in-game items that will make you even more potent than your favorite One Piece characters.

All Fruit Warriors Codes List

We have provided you with an easy-to-browse list of working and expired codes and instructions on redeeming them. You will be earning free in-game rewards in no-time!

Fruit Warriors (Working)

Here are all the working Fruit Warriors codes:

BROKENCODES—Redeem for 2x Beli, 2x EXP for 1 Hour, and 50,000 B$ (New)

DAILYHOTFIX1—Redeem for 2x Beli and 2x EXP for 30 Minutes (New)

RELEASE—Redeem for 5 Token (New)

Fruit Warriors (Expired)

These are expired codes for Fruit Warriors:

There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Fruit Warriors

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Fruit Warriors:

Launch Fruit Warriors Click on the Settings icon Scroll to the bottom Copy a Working Code from above Paste it into the Type Code Here… text box Hit the Redeem button

How Can You Get More Fruit Warriors Codes?

The developer will give a new code when Fruit Warriors receives 10,000 and 20,000 likes, so make sure you and your friends like the game if you haven’t already.

Why Are My Fruit Warriors Codes Not working?

Your Fruit Warriors codes may not work because they expired or were mistyped into the text box during redemption. Please verify that the code you are trying to redeem isn’t expired and was typed correctly into the text box.

Other Ways to get Free Rewards in Fruit Warriors

You can earn 2x Wins by joining the Supe Dunk group. You can also Dribble 2x faster by utilizing your Premium Benefits. Finally, follow the developer on Twitter @Fruit_Warriors to receive news about Fruit Warriors and rewards.

What is Fruit Warriors?

Fruit Warriors is a popular Roblox game that is heavily inspired by One Piece. It is an RPG and MMORPG-style game where you will make your own Straw Hat crew by exploring the dangerous seas to defeat bosses and power up your characters.

- This article was updated on March 10th, 2023