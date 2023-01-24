Obby But You’re a Cube is a platforming Roblox experience designed by Komeri Cube and inspired by Obby But You’re a Ball. Unlike other ‘obbies,’ this experience alters the playing field by having you play as a giant cube with a face. Instead of running and jumping, you’ll be rolling and bouncing along the various stages and obstacles this experience offers.

Like many other Roblox experiences, players can enter codes in Obby But You’re a Cube to receive rewards. This includes Hats and Coins, which can be spent in the in-game store to unlock new cosmetics! Below, you can find all working codes in Obby But You’re a Cube, how to redeem them and even discover brand-new codes.

All Obby But You’re a Cube Codes List

Obby But You’re a Cube Codes (Working)

These are all currently working Obby But You’re a Cube Codes.

1MVISITS — Redeem to receive 500 coins.

— Redeem to receive 500 coins. 1MHAT — Redeem to receive the Mythic 1MPartyHat hat.

— Redeem to receive the Mythic hat. PEPPERJACK — Redeem to receive 600 coins.

— Redeem to receive 600 coins. cubebuilding — Redeem to receive 500 coins.

— Redeem to receive 500 coins. 50kcubefans — Redeem to receive 777 coins.

— Redeem to receive 777 coins. yellowcube — Redeem to receive 650 coins.

— Redeem to receive 650 coins. stage4arduous — Redeem to receive 800 coins.

— Redeem to receive 800 coins. towerofcube — Redeem to receive 700 coins.

Obby But You’re a Cube Codes (Expired)

These are expired codes for Obby But You’re a Cube.

cubeobbytwitch — Redeem for an exclusive Twitch trail.

How to Redeem Codes in Obby But You’re a Cube

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Obby But You’re a Cube.

Launch Obby But You’re a Cube on Roblox. Click on the Codes option on the right-hand side of the screen. Type a working code in the Code Here! box. Click Submit and enjoy your reward!

How Can You Get More Obby But You’re a Cube Codes?

New Obby But You’re a Cube codes are often discussed on the official Komeri Cube Discord channel. You can also find codes in the game’s description. Unitedstates11, the experience’s developer, often reveals codes on Twitter and especially when streaming on Twitch.

Why are my Obby But You’re a Cube codes not working?

Obby But You’re a Cube codes may not work because of an added space when directly copying and pasting. Make sure only the code is present in the Code Here! box. Codes can also expire after updates go live.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Obby But You’re a Cube

You can earn more free rewards in Obby But You’re a Cube by selecting the Reward section on the right-hand side of the screen. This opens a minigame that can be played to redeem a free reward every 24 hours.

What is Obby But You’re a Cube?

Obby But You’re a Cube is exactly what it sounds like; a typical Roblox obby with the twist of being a gigantic cube. In Roblox, an “obby” refers to a platforming experience that involves navigating obstacle courses and vast gaps. The word “obby” is simply short for “obstacle course!”

The experience is regularly updated with new modes, courses, cosmetics, and secret areas. There are currently over 300 stages to traverse, and more are on the way.

Roblox is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023