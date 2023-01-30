Roblox EarthScape Tycoon Codes

Gamers hoping to build a huge base and control their part of the world will love what EarthScape Tycoon has to offer. Not only will players get a chance to build up a massive base to claim plenty of Krones in this Roblox experience, but they’ll also have the opportunity to engage with other players in combat with a variety of weapons.

As Krones are the currency of this particular world, amassing large amounts of them will give players a head start to becoming the most powerful player on their server. Are there any codes available for EarthScape Tycoon that will give gamers the boost they need?

All EarthScape Tycoon Codes

Players will find all of the currently available codes for EarthScape Tycoon below, alongside some questions asked by players of this experience.

All EarthScape Tycoon Codes (Working)

2500LIKES – 30,000 Krones

1MVISITS – 50,000 Krones

All EarthScape Tycoon Codes (Expired)

1000LIKES – 50,000 Krones

500LIKES – 65,000 Krones

200KVISITS – 65,000 Krones

50KVISITS – 30,000 Krones

RELEASE – 25,000 Krones

How To Redeem Codes In EarthScape Tycoon

Players hoping to redeem plenty of Krones will want to press on the Blue Twitter Bird icon on the left side of their screen. After doing this, they’ll need to click on the code entry field, type in their code, and click Redeem once they have entered one.

Why Aren’t My Codes Working In EarthScape Tycoon?

Players will want to ensure that they’ve copied the codes directly from our page, as they will not work if they are expired or misspelled. Making sure that you have followed the proper capitalization and spelling can help players get pretty rich quickly.

Where To Get More EarthScape Tycoon Codes

Players hoping to get more codes for this exciting experience will want to follow the CodeX Official Twitter page to see new codes as they are created and posted. Players can also bookmark this page, as we will be checking for codes often and adding them as they become available.

Players can also check into their Official Discord channel to try and find exclusive codes and connect with other players of these fun experiences.

What Is EarthScape Tycoon?

For gamers hoping to get into something with creative base building, as well as a chance to engage in combat with other players, EarthScape Tycoon may quickly become your favorite Roblox experience. Players will need to start mining and saving Krones to build their base, alongside weapons, armor, and more.

Gamers can also recruit the help of their friends, so they can start ruling over this barren world with their service. With surprisingly snappy gunplay and plenty of ways to burn through thousands of Krones, players will find themselves becoming the champion of the desert quickly with this fun and exciting experience.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2023