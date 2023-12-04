Shakes and Fidget Codes (December 2023)

Image: Playa Games

Looking for an exciting new adventure with epic heroes? Then Shakes and Fidget will be right up your alley. Players get to put their spin on a cartoon-looking character and hunt down loot. You can also take on exciting quests and scary dungeons while working your way to the top of the Leaderboard.

However, the climb to the top is a long and hard one. You can cut to the chase with codes. Steam codes can be redeemed for free coins, potions, and boosts. For your sake, here is a complete list of Shakes and Fidget codes.

All Shakes and Fidget Codes List

Shakes and Fidget Codes (Working)

Here are all the working codes for Shakes and Fidget codes.

RAJMOND-EU8—Redeem for rewards

ZSOMBEYHD-EU6—Redeem for rewards

DOMCAOFFICIAL-EU8—Redeem for rewards

RUDI361-EU8—Redeem for rewards

PROTEX-EU8—Redeem for rewards

N3UTR4L-EU6—Redeem for rewards

HUNRIZZLE-EU6—Redeem for rewards

RUDI361-EU6—Redeem for rewards

IDIOTA-EU6—Redeem for rewards

EZEKIAHFR-EU6—Redeem for rewards

DERAPHIN-EU6—Redeem for rewards

MOZONE-EU6—Redeem for rewards

PROTEX-EU6—Redeem for rewards

ZSOMBEY-BS2E—Redeem for Legendary Dungeon

Shakes and Fidget (Expired)

Here are all the expired Shakes and Fidget codes.

RAJMOND-9G2S

DOMCAOFFICIAL-1V8N

PROTEX-EU8

DOMCAOFFICIAL-PEBF

HUNRIZZLE-G4UQ

EZEKIAH-35DF

PROTEX-1S6V

N3UTR4L-77QY

ZSOMBEY-NZD9

Christmas

Dis

5ZUIFIAGH6YD8

Lucky22

HELLEVATOR_22

S0S300URGTO79

KNHMZKPYTYE6E

HEART_22

Halloween

Imposter

sus

PopPopsicle

icouldreallyuseawish

1Mil

Release

How to Redeem Codes in Shakes and Fidget

To redeem codes in Shakes and Fidget, follow the steps given below:

Launch Shakes and Fidget on your device. Click on the Plus sign next to your avatar image. Scroll Down to the Redeem Cash Coupon option. Type in your working code in the textbox. Click on Redeem to claim your free reward.

How can you get more Shakes and Fidget codes?

You can get more Shakes and Fidget codes by following the developer on their X account (formerly Twitter) at @SFgameOfficial. Alternatively, you can follow the official Shakes and Fidget Facebook page. Make sure to check out these pages when there’s a game event around the corner.

Why are my Shakes and Fidget codes not working?

There are several reasons why your Shake and Fidget codes might not work. Make sure to check your code for spelling mistakes before hitting Redeem. Players tend to miss capital letters and punctuation marks. Additionally, make sure your code isn’t expired.

Steam codes tend to expire fast so redeem them as soon as possible. Lastly, also check that you’re connected to the right server. Shakes and Fidget codes are server-specific. You’ll see EU6 and EU8 written at the end of the code, specifying the server.

Other ways to get free rewards in Shakes and Fidget

There are other ways to get free rewards in Shakes and Fidget besides codes. The developers hold frequent giveaways. You can find the latest giveaways on their socials. The developers post them from time to time so make sure to check their pages regularly. However, given the large player base, only a few players get lucky enough to be chosen.

What are Shakes and Fidget?

Shakes and Fidget is a thrilling fantasy RPG where you get to customize your own comic book hero and embark on fun adventures. Step into the PvP arena and prove your skills. You can team up with your friends and collect loot. There are a total of nine classes and thousands of weapons to choose from. So, get ready to start your journey as a hero.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2023