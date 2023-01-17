Image via Blue Wizard Digital

Shell Shockers is an egg-cellent multiplayer first-person shooter that can be played in your browser or mobile device. Each player assumes the role of an egg with the choice of one of eight different weapons, ranging from assault rifles to rocket launchers. Your egg is also completely customizable with various weapon skins, stamps, colors, and hats.

While cosmetics can be bought in the shop, certain ones are exclusive to codes released from time to time by Blue Wizard Digital through their official social media channels and newsletters. Below, you can find all working Shell Shockers codes, as well as how to redeem them, and be the first to know when new codes are released.

All Shell Shockers Codes

Shell Shockers Codes (Working)

5831 — Redeem to unlock a short comic about Pablo and Egg Org.

D3LL0RKC1R — Redeem to play a Rick Astley GIF.

Shell Shockers Codes (Expired)

RATTY RAT RATTY

freedelivery

kensentme

noescape

norealguns

inapurplehaze

How to Redeem Codes in Shell Shockers

Launch Shell Shockers.

Select the Shop icon, which looks like an egg inside a shopping cart.

icon, which looks like an egg inside a shopping cart. Select Redeem Code.

Enter the code in the Enter Item Code box. Make sure you haven’t accidentally entered a space after your code.

box. Make sure you haven’t accidentally entered a space after your code. Select Confirm

How Can You Get More Shell Shockers Codes?

Shell Shockers codes that can be used to redeem exclusive hats, stamps, and other rewards are sent monthly to subscribers of The New Yolker, which is Shell Shockers’ official newsletter. Blue Wizard Digital, the publisher of the game, also host code giveaways on their official Discord server regularly.

Why Are My Shell Shockers Codes Not Working?

Shell Shockers codes sent via The New Yolker and earned in competitions are one-use-only codes, meaning they will expire once a single player has redeemed them. Multiple-use codes can also expire after some time. Make sure that you haven’t accidentally left a space in the Enter Item Code box, as this will invalidate the code.

Shell Shockers is available for free on browsers and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023