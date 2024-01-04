Tower of Madness Codes (January 2024)

Image: TheManWithASillyName

In Tower of Madness, you can ascend the tower to gather coins and gems as rewards, but you can also get rewards by knowing certain special codes that you can find below.

All Tower of Madness Codes List

Tower of Madness Codes (Working)

HAPPY2024 – Legendary chest

– Legendary chest WINTER2023 – 25 Candy Canes

Tower of Madness Codes (Expired)

SAINTPATRICKS2023

2YEARS

HEARTS

HAPPY2023

HOLIDAYS2022

TURKEYDAY

HALLOWEEN2022

AUGUST2022

JULY2022

SUMMER2022

SUMMERHYPE

EASTER2022

100MILLION

LUCKY

ONEYEAR

How To Redeem Codes in Tower of Madness

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To use your codes in the Roblox game Tower of Madness, just do the following:

Look for the Settings Cog icon on the left side of your screen. It’s next to the Trophy. Type your valid code into the box that says “Enter code” and then press the Redeem button. If your code is still valid, you’ll receive your rewards right away.

How Can You Get More Tower of Madness Codes?

For more codes, you might want to become a member of the Roblox Group and their Discord channel. This way, you’ll stay updated with all the latest happenings and code releases for the game.

Why Are My Tower of Madness Codes Not Working?

If you find that a new code isn’t working, try leaving the game and then coming back in. Doing this moves you to another server, which might be running a more recent version of the game where the code could work properly. Some codes have a usage deadline, while others have a limit on the number of times they can be used.

How to Get More Rewards in Tower of Madness

Among other things, successfully climbing the tower, completing stages, earning the skilled tag, and participating in events can grant you special rewards in Tower of Madness.

What is Tower of Madness?

Image: TheManWithASillyName

Tower of Madness is a Roblox game where players navigate a tower filled with five randomly selected stages in each round. The game provides a varied and engaging experience with its five distinct game modes and a hundred unique stages. Each mode and stage brings a new challenge, keeping the gameplay fresh and exciting.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2024