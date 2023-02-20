All Inuyasha Filler Episodes – Full Inuyasha Filler List

Inuyasha is one of those classic anime everyone knows exists, but many haven’t watched it yet. Its popularity was enough to guarantee a few movies in the 2000s and a sequel in 2020 called Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. However, with almost 200 episodes, it does get a bit discouraging to watch it right now. For our luck, we can rest assured as a part of that is skippable. So, read on for a full Inuyasha Filler list with every episode you don’t have to watch.
Inuyasha Filler Episodes Guide
Inuyasha is a very different isekai series following Kagome Higurashi, a girl pulled by a demon into her family’s well. She wakes up in feudal Japan hunted by evil demons, trying to find an extremely powerful item she is unknowingly carrying; the Shikon Jewel. When the stone is shattered ad scattered across the country, Kagome and Inuyasha, a half-demon boy, unite to find them.
Out of 193 episodes, 35 are fillers, allowing you to easily skip them. It also has a few mixed canon/filler episodes; they have both anime-only scenes and moments directly taken from the manga. You can skip those two if you really want, but it’s better to give them at least a bit of attention, as important information might come up.
Also, the mixed episodes give a bit more insight into each protagonist, and that’s one of the reasons many people consider Inuyasha the best romance anime.
Let’s check out all the filler and mixed episodes in Inuyasha:
- Inuyasha: Episode 26 (Mixed)
- Inuyasha: Episodes 57-58 (Mixed)
- Inuyasha: Episode 59
- Inuyasha: Episodes 63-65
- Inuyasha: Episode 68
- Inuyasha: Episodes 69 (Mixed)
- Inuyasha: Episode 72
- Inuyasha: Episodes 75-79
- Inuyasha: Episodes 83-84 (Mixed)
- Inuyasha: Episode 87 (Mixed)
- Inuyasha: Episodes 89-101
- Inuyasha: Episode 102 (Mixed)
- Inuyasha: Episodes 127-128 (Mixed)
- Inuyasha: Episodes 129-130
- Inuyasha: Episodes 133-134
- Inuyasha: Episode 135 (Mixed)
- Inuyasha: Episodes 136-140
- Inuyasha: Episodes 141-142 (Mixed)
- Inuyasha: Episode 144 (Mixed)
- Inuyasha: Episodes 147-148 (Mixed)
- Inuyasha: Episode 160 (Mixed)
- Inuyasha: Episodes 162-163
- This article was updated on February 20th, 2023