Are you wondering who all the voice actors in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish are? Puss in Boots makes his triumphant return this holiday season. In this entry, Puss in Boots realizes he is down to the last of his nine lives after leading a life full of adventure. So, he decides to go on one last adventure to find the Last Wish to restore all nine of his lives. One aspect that always sets Puss in Boots apart from other animated series is its voice cast. You are probably wondering if Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek will reprise their roles. Or who else will be joining the cast? Here is everything you need to know about all the voice actors in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

All Voice Actors in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has a fantastic voice cast. Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek are returning to their roles as Puss in Boots and Kitty Softpaws. Also joining them are famous English actor Florence Pugh who recently starred in Bladow Widow as Yelena Belova, Harvey Guillén who is an accomplished voice actor, and comedian John Mulaney who is sure to bring even more laughs with his comedic chops. Here are all the voice actors in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish:

Puss in Boots: Antonio Banderas

Kitty Softpaws: Salma Hayek

Perro: Harvey Guillén

Goldilocks: Florence Pugh

Jack Horner: John Mulaney

The Big Bad Wolf: Wagner Moura

Papa Bear: Ray Winstone

Baby Bear: Samson Kayo

Mama Bear: Olivia Colman

Mama Luna: Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Baker’s Dozen Gang Member: Paul Fisher

Initial reviews of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is already coming in, and so far, they are positive! It has been a decade since our last adventure with Puss in Boots, so we are excited to see that the reception has been positive.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will release only in theaters on December 21, 2022.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2022