Another Lord of the Rings Star Refuses To Watch Rings of Power

Hugo Weaving, known for portraying Elrond in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy, has revealed that he has no plans to watch Amazon’s prequel series, The Rings of Power.

Luckily, Weaving’s decision not to watch the show isn’t a comment on the series itself. In an interview with Radio Times, Weaving said he wouldn’t revisit Middle-earth and spent too much time in that world during the original trilogy.

I haven’t seen it, and apologies to Robert [Aramayo]. No, I spent too long in Middle-earth, and I don’t particularly want to go back there… So, no, apologies to Robert, but I haven’t seen it. I’m sure he’s great. Hugo Weaving

This makes it clear that not only has he not seen it, he has no interest in seeing it. He acknowledged that Aramayo is likely doing a great job in the role but that he personally does not feel the need to revisit Middle-earth. This seems to contrast his costars Bernard Hill (King Theoden) and Billy Boyd (Pippin Took). Hill described it as a “money-making venture,” while Boyd seemed to like it.

Despite choosing not to watch the series, Weaving expressed his support for Robert Aramayo, the actor who plays Elrond in The Rings of Power. Weaving’s decision comes amidst mixed reactions to The Rings of Power, which has received both praise and criticism from fans and critics alike. There are plenty of reasons given to like or dislike the show, but these actors helped the Lord of the Rings movies last the test of time.

It would help the show if more cast members gave positive opinions of it. We’d love to know what others in the fellowship think of it, which may come as the fanbase becomes more divided by the show.

