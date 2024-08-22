Anthony Mackie Claims Captain America 4 Is ‘Better Than Any of Tom Holland’s Movies’

The best kind of beef is that between friends messing around, and there are few better than Anthony Mackie and Tom Holland. While discussing how he finally steps into the iconic role of Captain America, Mackie made sure to work in that this would be “way better” than Holland’s movies.

Recommended Videos

Holland, known for his roles as Spider-Man in the MCU, Drake in Uncharted, and many more, would likely have something to say about that claim. After doing press for his new film Captain America 4: Brave New World, Mackie spoke to The Official Marvel Podcast about his thoughts on the new movie (thanks, SuperHeroHype).

Oh well, he’s Cap [laugh], finally. Now we see him running missions on his own and trying to figure out where he fits into the whole world… This is way better than any of Tom Holland’s movies, and I have Harrison Ford. Anthony Mackie

Marvel Studios

That’s obviously a jab at his costar, but he feels free to make those because of how the MCU movies are made. He said that regardless of who is in each movie, “it’s a community,” and he loves that about it. So, the rivalry between the two is more of a bond than anything else.

What’s funny is that this campaign Mackie has on roasting Holland is most likely a response to an older joke Holland had made against Mackie. Mackie once said he’d never seen Holland’s Spider-Man movie, to which Holland replied, “I haven’t seen the Falcon [movie]—oh wait there isn’t one, sorry.”

It’s not hard to find other times the two have made jokes like this, with Mackie seemingly being the instigator most of the time, but it’s all in good fun. Holland seems to take it well and has even been the butt of the joke for other MCU cast members, like Chris Pratt.

We’re eagerly awaiting Holland’s response to Mackie, and we’re wondering if he will make one. However, we love the relationship between the MCU cast members and hope to see it continue.

Reviewed on

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy