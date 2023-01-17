Are you wondering if Eric and Donna are together in That 90s Show? We don’t blame you because of their on-again, off-again relationship and how That ’70s Show ended. During the series finale episode, Eric returns from Africa to celebrate New Year’s Eve with his friends and family. During this episode, Eric confesses to Donna that he regrets ending their relationship. However, after his confession, they share a tender moment that may have hinted at them rekindling their relationship at the start of the new decade. So then, did they get back together, or was this just a sweet reunion between friends? Here is everything you need to know about if Eric and Donna are together in That 90s Show.

Are Eric and Donna Together in That 90s Show?

You will be happy to know that, yes, not only are Eric and Donna together in That 90s Show, but they also have a teenage daughter named Leia, as in Princess Leia, who is the focus of the newest show. In it, we see her visiting her grandparents (Red and Kitty) in Wisconsin while on summer vacation, where she will form a new gang similar to the one created by the legacy characters in That ’70s Show. In addition, we will be treated to a one-episode cameo appearance of Eric and Donna, adding more context to their relationship that should be extremely funny.

Here are two fun pieces of trivia about Erica and Donna’s relationship that you may not be aware of. The first is Eric and Donna have their own theme song that plays when they experience emotional moments on the show. Their theme song is “Thirteen” by Big Stars. The second is that most fans believe their relationship lasted for four years throughout the show’s events.

That ’90s Show will release exclusively on Netflix on January 19, 2023.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023