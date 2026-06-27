Ariana Grande grabbed lunch with ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez. The outing comes months after her quiet split from Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande was recently seen having lunch with her former boyfriend, Ricky Alvarez, according to People. The two met up in Austin, Texas shortly before the singer was scheduled to perform a stop on her Eternal Sunshine Tour in the same city.

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The pair have stayed friends long after their romance ended. They dated from 2015 until July 2016 and have kept in touch over the years. A source told the outlet, “They’ve been hanging out recently.” A representative for Grande declined to comment further on the meeting.

This lunch follows some major personal changes for the singer. In June 2026, it was confirmed that the 33-year-old had quietly split from her Wicked costar, Ethan Slater, earlier in the year after nearly three years together. Grande has had a high-profile dating history over the past decade, including relationships with Mac Miller, Pete Davidson, and Dalton Gomez, but her connection with Alvarez has stayed a steady point of interest for fans.

A friendship that found its way into her lyrics and Instagram exchanges

Their history is well known, and it has even shown up in her music. In 2018, when her hit song Thank U, Next came out, she included a line about Alvarez. Reacting to the mention, Alvarez posted a video to his Instagram Stories in which he jokingly listened to the lyrics. He wrote, “Nothing but gratitude,” and added, “Thank you, next… (those songs are fire tho… you’re welcome).”

Grande responded by resharing his posts to her own Instagram Stories. She explained the meaning behind the song by writing, “HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAH IM SORRY U GOT THE WORST LINE. It was meant v lovingly.” Even then, she quickly dismissed talk of a romantic reunion. When fans asked about their relationship status in the comments of an Instagram post, she replied, “We’re friends everyone take a big ol breather.”

Ariana Grande was spotted hanging out with ex Ricky Alvarez in Austin 👀



Exclusive details: https://t.co/w8VybsSKcB pic.twitter.com/E2OMnVYYmu — TMZ (@TMZ) June 26, 2026

The two appear to still be on good terms, reports People. During her recent performances of Thank U, Next, Grande has been updating the lyrics that mention her former backup dancer. On the day of their lunch in Austin, she sang, “Wrote some songs about Ricky, I know he’s still got my back.” Earlier that same week, she performed the line as, “Wrote some songs about Ricky, now they still kinda slap.”

During their original relationship in 2016, Grande spoke about how happy she was with her life at the time. She told Billboard in May 2016, “We’re happy. I’m a very happy girl. I have a healthy life right now, and I think that’s all anyone cares to know. The end.” Her recent stretch has also included tough moments, such as a difficult turn during her Wicked press tour.

The two have maintained a friendly connection for years, regardless of the nature of their current meetings. Grande has shown before that she keeps a close eye on how her songs are used, including when she responded to the White House over her music.

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