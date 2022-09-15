Assassin’s Creed has had a rapid ascent to the top of many players’ charts for open-world games over the past 15 years since its introduction to the world in 2007. Since then, Developer Ubisoft has continuously reinvented the franchise, introduced new historical periods, gameplay, and mythologies to the series, and continues to add creative infusions to this day. In addition to the 2016 film starring Michael Fassbender, there are plans to further expand the multimedia presence of Assassin’s Creed, with perhaps the most enticing announcement being the upcoming Netflix series. Read on for our coverage of the Assassin’s Creed Netflix TV Series: Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know!

Assassin’s Creed Netflix TV Series: Release Date

Despite being announced back in 2020, there is no firmly established release date yet for the Assassin’s Creed live-action Netflix series. However, on the recent Ubisoft Forward presentation, new information came out to inform fans of what kind of viewing experience they could expect, to help keep the hype alive. The series is claimed to be a “genre-bending live-action epic” co-developed by Ubisoft Film and Television and Netflix as a partnership.

AC Netflix: Cast and Everything We Know

While the release date is still yet to be revealed outside of it being in ‘the coming years’ as shown in the stream’s roadmap, we did get juicy new information about the series. There is yet to be a cast list revealed for the show, but they did name the showrunner, Jeb Stuart. Stuart’s credentials run 3 and a half decades back as a writer and director, including credits as the former for Die Hard and The Fugitive, and serving as the showrunner for Vikings: Valhalla. He certainly seems to be a seasoned talent and it feels encouraging to have at least this small update on the series, and of course, we’ll keep you posted on any further developments.

This concludes our coverage of Assassin’s Creed Netflix TV Series: Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know! Be sure to check out our entertainment column for more stories like this!