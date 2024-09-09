Image Credit: Bethesda
Scarlet Witch using her Powers in the MCU
This Avenger Doesn’t Seem Happy With Her Character Arc

She may have had the same concerns we all did.
Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
|

Published: Sep 9, 2024 11:58 am

Elizabeth Olsen, known for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has recently hinted at her discontent with how her character was handled in her last MCU appearance, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, even still, she would give her character another shot if given the opportunity, which many fans assumed was a given.

In an interview with Irish radio station FM 104, Olsen expressed her willingness to return to the role but emphasized the importance of the character being “used well.” (via CBM)

Scarlet-Witch-outfit
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

“It’s a character I love going back to when there’s a way to use her well and I think I’ve been lucky when I started I was used well… and they kind of didn’t know what to do with me for a second there!”

Elizabeth Olsen

This statement seems to show that she wasn’t all that pleased with the direction her character took in the Doctor Strange sequel, where Wanda embraced a villainous role again. In fact, some fans were kind of let down by the fact that her change to being a hero was so short-lived. Some would say Wanda’s transition from a grieving protagonist in WandaVision to a full-fledged antagonist in Multiverse of Madness felt rushed and unearned. Olsen’s recent comments seem to lend credence to these concerns, suggesting that even she may have had reservations about the creative choices made for her character.

Scarlet-Witch-Issue-1-cover-artwork-featuring-Wanda-using-her-powers

Despite this, Olsen remains open to reprising the role, contingent on the character being handled in a way that she deems satisfactory. She affirmed, “If there’s a good way to use her, I’m always happy to come back.” This actually suggests that she’s not signed on to anything yet, and that any rumors that she is are a bit early. However, it does show that she’s likely to appear in upcoming MCU projects. We’re thinking the Disney+ series Vision.

As the MCU continues to expand, it remains to be seen how Marvel Studios will address Olsen’s concerns and bring Scarlet Witch back into the narrative. There’s no lack of support from fans, who are eager to see Wanda’s story continue. We’ll see where it goes from here.

