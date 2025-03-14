Ayo Edebiri Addresses Concerns Over Post Relating to Elon Musk and Death Threats

Ayo Edebiri, an Emmy-winning actress, is speaking out after her recent activity on social media caused a lot of attention and controversy. The star of The Bear used Instagram to share her frustration about receiving “insane death threats and racial slurs” following a post that involved billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

The situation started when Edebiri shared a fake news story on X (formerly Twitter) that claimed she was going to replace Johnny Depp in the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie. Musk responded to the post by saying, “Disney sucks,” which unintentionally made Edebiri a target for online hate and abuse.

On Tuesday, Edebiri posted on Instagram, writing, “Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (idk if it’s the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man.” In another comment, she added, “LMAO. So not only is he double Sieg Heil-ing fascist, he’s an idiot but anyway,” referring to Musk’s controversial actions at a past event.

As the backlash grew, Edebiri made it clear that her comments were not meant to be taken seriously. On Wednesday, she posted, “Stop making my IG stories news. I’m just tryna have a silly goofy time,” explaining that her remarks were meant to be funny and lighthearted, not a serious criticism of Musk. It’s hard to see how that could be true.

As for the Pirates of the Caribbean series, its future is still unclear. There have been many rumors and ideas about what might happen next. Some suggest Johnny Depp could return, while others mention new projects with stars like Margot Robbie. Last year, producer Jerry Bruckheimer hinted that the series might be rebooted, which could mean a completely new cast.

The last movie in the franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, came out in 2017 and starred Depp alongside Javier Bardem and Kaya Scodelario. Given Depp’s recent legal issues and fewer public appearances, it’s still uncertain whether he will return as Captain Jack Sparrow.

