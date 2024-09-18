Batman Becomes First Superhero to Get a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Batman, the iconic DC Comics superhero, is set to make history as the first superhero to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony will take place on September 26, 2024, at 6764 Hollywood Boulevard, in front of the Hollywood Guinness World Records Museum.

The event will mark the unveiling of the 2,790th star on the Walk of Fame, recognizing Batman’s significant cultural impact over his 85-year history. The ceremony will be attended by notable figures such as DC’s Jim Lee and Anne DePies. As announced by DC, Batman’s star will be placed alongside those of his co-creator Bob Kane and actor Adam West, known for his portrayal of Batman in the 1960s television series.

In addition to receiving a star, Batman will also be awarded the Guinness World Records title for being the first superhero honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The superhero already holds multiple records, including being the most adapted comic book character in live-action movies and having the most Oscar winners portray him.

Warner Bros.

We know what DC fans are thinking. It’s strange that Batman received the honor before Superman, but while Superman is the archetype for many superheroes, Batman has been more successful in the media. The animated series does well thanks to Batman; the Batman movies can stand on their own, and the Arkham games have brought superhero games to the forefront. The only other superhero to get this much right is Spider-Man, but he hasn’t been around as long as Batman has.

Batman, created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, debuted in 1939’s Detective Comics #27. As such, his induction will come with a special fan event that will be held at Funko Hollywood to coincide with the ceremony. This event will feature an exclusive meet-and-greet with Jim Lee and a display of Batman-related items from Warner Bros. Archives. Fans can participate in the event by buying wristbands, with the first 100 fans who purchase Batman products on September 24 receiving them. The Hollywood Walk of Fame star will serve as a testament to Batman’s enduring popularity and influence across all kinds of media.

