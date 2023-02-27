6 Best Gay Anime on Netflix

If you are looking for gay anime, unfortunately, the selection on Netflix isn’t the best. But it’s improving with time, giving more LGBT-focused content or at least shows that feature LGBT characters. Representation is very important, and it’s good to see that it’s growing with animated series like Vampire in the Garden, Blue Period, and The Legend of Korra, a production inspired by anime. Check out our recommendations for the six best gay anime on Netflix.

Best LGBT Anime to Watch on Netflix

We’ve selected six of the best LGBT anime available on Netflix; each one of them handles representation differently and tells varied kinds of stories. While some focus heavily on queer themes, others present other narratives but feature relatable LGBT characters.

Vampire in the Garden

Momo, a human soldier, finds Fine, the Vampire Queen, and, even though scared at first, she starts to bond with Fine over their love of music. And honestly, it couldn’t happen any other way; the music is the highlight of the anime, it’s beautiful, and it perfectly complements the depressing vibe of the show. It’s a tough competition; however, the art and designs also stand out throughout the series.

The only bad points are that it leans into some tropes that should be avoided by the end, and it could be more explicit as an LGBT romance, as one of the only yuri anime available on Netflix.

Kakegurui

Kakegurui has a lot of room for improvement, but it does focus heavily on lesbian subtext. If you feel discouraged for it being mostly subtext, at least know it’s very in your face. Also, after a while, a lesbian couple becomes canon, and the manga and its spin-offs have even more canon gay characters and subtexts than the anime.

There’s probably no chance for a third season; however, with the manga and its spin-offs still being ongoing and Kagurui Twin‘s anime, we might have hope for more LGBT content to get adapted.

Ouran High School Host Club

Ouran High School Host Club is a very funny show considered a classic; many queer people love it and relate a lot to Haruhi, the protagonist. The anime has LGBT characters and often focuses on themes of orientation and gender identity. To make it better, it has some incredibly funny lines that’ll make you laugh out loud.

However, some of its jokes and contents haven’t aged well, mainly in the English dub, so be aware of that before diving in.

Heaven Official’s Blessing

This donghua (as anime are known in Chinese) is perfect for beginners, as it presents many common elements, like Qi-cultivation gods. Xie Lian and Hua Cheng, the male leads, develop a wholesome and sincere relationship. It’s the best part of the show and the most beautiful love story on this list. If you don’t watch it, you’re missing out on the great romance, incredible characters, and stunning animation.

China has a weird censorship system, and it affects LGBT representation a lot of times. For example, Mo Dao Zu Shi, another story by the creator of Heaven Official’s Blessing, has an explicitly gay relationship at its core in the original book. But the adaptations suffer from censorship, and the romance turns only into subtext. So it’s also incredible that this anime can present a well-made and healthy representation without being affected.

Sailor Moon Crystal

A significant influence on the shoujo genre, both Sailor Moon animes are excellent picks if you want to watch a gay anime. Sailor Moon Crystal presents, with stellar animation, a faster-paced version of the series, now giving more depth to Uranus and Neptune’s relationship and explicitly stating they are dating, and further explores Usagi’s bisexuality instead of leaving more to subtext.

The remake is the perfect choice if you always wanted to watch Sailor Moon but got scared of the original’s anime size or wanted a story closer to the one in the manga.

Blue Period

Blue Period’s biggest strengths are its characters and reliability. The anime presents us with Yatora, a delinquent who suddenly takes an interest in art and its sincerity, making him decide to study it. Yuka, a student who helps him, is genderqueer and bisexual. They are a great and complex character who goes through an arc of self-discovery that explore their insecurities and the desire to be free. It’s beautiful, relatable, and very emotional.

If you think it was made only for those who are into art, you couldn’t be more mistaken. Blue Period is a masterpiece, and all the themes explored are as complex as its characters. Some heavily discuss self-expression, mental health, changes in our lives, sexism, and more. Besides Yuka, the anime also presents queer issues in other forms, like referencing LGBT protest art.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023