Are you wondering what the best watch order for Made in Abyss is? Made in Abyss is a popular manga adapted into a hit anime series and several films. The adaptations cover most of the manga, so you can enjoy watching it instead of reading it. However, with two seasons and three movies, it may be hard to know where to start so you can experience the incredible story from the manga in the correct order. Don’t worry, though. We will make this as easy as possible. Here is everything you need to know about the best watch order for Made in Abyss.

Best Watch Order for Made in Abyss

The best watch order for Made in the Abyss is:

Made in Abyss: Season 1 (2017)

Made in Abyss: Journey’s Dawn (2019)

Made in Abyss: Wandering Twilight (2019)

Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul (2020)

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun (Season 2, 2022)

This watch order was chosen based on how the anime and movies cover the content of manga. Season 1 covers chapters 1 to 26 from volumes 1 to 3. Journey’s Dawn and Wandering Twilight are recaps of season 1 and cover the same material. Dawn of the Deep Soul covers chapters 27 to 38 from volumes 4 and 5. Season 2 covers chapters 48 to chapters 60 from volumes 6 to 9. Even though the first two films are just recaps of season 1, we still recommend that you watch them as they are an enjoyable experience that delves you deeper into the Made in Abyss universe.

Do You Want More Made in Abyss?

Suppose you are looking to experience Made in Abyss further. In that case, there is also an action role-playing game called Made in Abyss: Binary War Falling into Darkness that is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. The game is a brand new story in the Made in Abyss universe. On June 2021, Columbia Pictures also announced that a live-action film adaptation by Kevin McMullin is in the works. Unfortunately, no further details are avaiable at this time.

You can stream the Made in Abyss anime and films on major platforms like Amazon Prime and Disney+.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023