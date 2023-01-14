Are you wondering what the best Watch Order for Violet Evergarden is? Violet Evergarden is a light novel series illustrated by Akiko Takase and written by Kana Akatsuki. There are a total of four volumes that ran from 2015 to 2020. It was adapted into an anime series in 2018, and since then, it has won three awards: two for Best Animation and one for Best Actress in a Leading Role. The anime has 13 episodes, a special, and two movies. While there are many fun ways to enjoy the Violet Evergarden universe, it can be hard to know which order to watch them in so you can experience the story properly. Here is the best watch order for Violet Evergarden, so all you have to worry about is enjoying the fantastic story.

Best Watch Order for Violet Evergarden

The official description of the anime series: The war is over, and Violet Evergarden needs a job. Scarred and emotionless, she works as a letter writer to understand herself and her past. The best watch order for Violet Evergarden is chronological. Here is the chronological order of the anime, movies, and specials:

Violet Evergarden: Anime Episodes 1 to 4

Violet Evergarden: Kitto “Ai” o Shiru Hi ga Kuru no Darou (Special, 2018)

Violet Evergarden: Anime Episodes 5 to 13

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll (Movie, 2019)

Violet Evergarden: The Movie (2021)

Violet Evergarden is currently available on Netflix, which makes it convenient. All titles in the list above come with both the sub and dub versions, so you can watch however you want without having to scour the internet. Here is both the Japanese and American voice cast:

Violet Evergarden: Yui Ishikawa

Yui Ishikawa Violet Evergarden: Erika Harlacher

Erika Harlacher Violet Evergarden: Raissa Bueno

Raissa Bueno Cattelya Baudelaire: Aya Endo

Aya Endo Cattelya Baudelaire: Reba Buhr

Reba Buhr Claudia Hodgins: Takehito Koyasu

Takehito Koyasu Claudia Hodgins: Kyle McCarley

Kyle McCarley Erica Brown: Minori Chihara

Minori Chihara Erica Brown: Christine Marie Cabanos

Christine Marie Cabanos Benedict Blue: Koki Uchiyama

Koki Uchiyama Benedict Bleu: Ben Pronsky

Ben Pronsky Iris Cannary: Haruka Tomatsu

Haruka Tomatsu Iris Cannary: Haruka Tomatsu

You can watch all Violet Evergarden titles on Netflix.

