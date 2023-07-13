Black Clover Chapter 365 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Yuki Tabata

Have you completed Black Clover Chapter 364 and eagerly anticipate Chapter 365? Luckily, we are back to a regular release schedule, meaning we won’t have to wait long to see what happens in the next chapter. Even so, we have provided you with the latest Black Clover Chapter 365 spoilers and raw scans, so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release to continue the action.

Black Clover Chapter 365 Spoilers

Black Clover Chapter 365 spoilers and raw scans have been released:

“500 Years of Solitude”

Nero’s sealing magic only seals the wounds and pain received up to this point, and if she’s defeated, the spell will unravel. Nacht (or Magna?) screams that Nero needs to separate from Henry & Gordon.

After screaming “What are you doing…!”, Charmy attacks Damnatio

Some Paladins have been given a 2nd magic by Lucius. Damnatio got the purified version of supreme devil Baal, and atmospheric magic.

For 500 years, Secre only lived for her mission. It’s a very long time, enough to break one’s heart. She couldn’t have endured it in human form. She didn’t care if she died after the mission. She has no attachment to a world without Lumiere, or so she thought…

Lumiere says “500 years… thank you very much for your service, Secre…! From now on, find happines with your friends from this era”

“Stop. The friends who saved me…”

Editor’s note: “He arrives… THE HOPE OF THE KINGDOM”

No break next week.

Black Clover Chapter 366 Fan Reactions – Asta vs. Damnatio

Fans feel slightly disappointed that the Black Bulls couldn’t beat Damnatio despite their teamwork. However, I understand why the writer, Tabata, made Asta deliver the final blow, as there was unresolved tension between Asta and Damnatio. I appreciate the plot twist of a supposed criminal saving the judge from the corrupt ruler’s mind control. The BBs won’t lose like this, and I’m excited to see them shine in the future. I hope Dorothy and the Witch Queen can also show their skills. I’ve been waiting for them to take action for a long time, and I think their defeat was due to the ritual they were performing. Nonetheless, I wish they hadn’t gone down so quickly.

Witnessing Damnatio’s devil’s magic in action would be interestingas his defeat draws near. However, it seems like his scale magic would not be effective against Asta. The concept of atmospheric magic is intriguing, and I am curious to see how Tabata will develop it. Currently, Damnatio’s attacks are invisible and launched through air pressure. But he could potentially control the weather and create storms as well. Unfortunately, we may not see how atmospheric magic interacts with wind magic. I am confused about the line that only some Paladins have been granted a 2nd magic by Lucius. If the Paladins are created by purifying a devil within a human host, shouldn’t they all have access to the devil’s magic by default? It is peculiar that Lucius must permit them to use a 2nd magic. However, this explains why Yrul and Heath only possess beast and ice magic.

Black Clover Chapter 365 Release Timeline

The Black Clover Chapter 365 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, July 17, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities.

8:00 AM PST Sunday, July 16

9:00 AM MST Sunday, July 16

10:00 AM CST Sunday, July 16

12:00 PM EST Sunday, July 16

1:00 PM AST Sunday, July 16

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, July 16

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, July 16

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, July 16

9:30 PM IST Sunday, July 16

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, July 16

12:00 AM PHT Monday, July 17

1:00 AM JST Monday, July 17

Where Can You Read Black Clover Chapter 365?

You can read the three most recent chapters of Black Clover on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Black Clover.

Black Clover Chapter 364 Recap

The Witch Queen warns the Black Bulls that the world is in danger. Nacht believes that Lucius wants to eliminate Asta before the conflict starts, indicating Asta’s potential threat to him. Nacht instructs his team to protect the Doors of Fate ritual at all costs and buy time for its success. They must defend it with their lives.

During the fight against Damnatio and the guardian angels, the Black Bulls charged bravely into battle. Using their combined powers, Gordon and Henry utilized magic absorption to drain Damnatio’s magic and render his scales ineffective. Despite Damnatio’s destructive sword, which destroyed the Black Bulls’ hideout, Gordon, Henry, and Grey persevered, continuing to absorb his magic power.

The Black Bulls, led by Nacht, attack the guardian angels protecting Damnatio. Despite being struck down by Damnatio’s sword, Zora and Nacht are quickly healed by Grey. Damnatio realizes that the Black Bulls are sacrificing themselves to buy time, with Grey restoring their injuries and Gauche creating copies of Grey to assist the team. When Damnatio tries to attack Grey, Gauche uses Mirrors Shift to protect her. However, the attack kills both Gauche and Grey, leaving the Black Bulls without their support and severely injured.

The battle is declared over by Damnatio, who destroys all spells. Asta, in Hino, becomes anxious and seeks answers from Ryuya Ryudo but receives no response. Secre utilizes her sealing magic runes to close up the wounds of all those on the battlefield. Despite the severe injuries sustained by the Black Bulls, they remain determined to persevere against Damnatio.

