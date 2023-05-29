Blue Lock Chapter 220 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura

Did you finish reading Chapter 219 and are looking for the Blue Lock Chapter 220 spoilers and release timeline so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? We will provide Blue Lock Chapter 220 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to get questions like this answered.

Blue Lock Chapter 220 Spoilers

The full Blue Lock Chapter 220 summary has been released:

You can also view the Chapter 220 raw scans. However, they are untranslated.

Blue Lock Chapter 220 Release Timeline

The Blue Lock Chapter 220 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Tuesday, May 30

9:00 AM MDT Tuesday, May 30

10:00 AM CDT Tuesday, May 30

11:00 AM EDT Tuesday, May 30

12:00 PM ADT Tuesday, May 30

12:00 PM BRT Tuesday, May 30

3:00 PM GMT Tuesday, May 30

5:00 PM CEST Tuesday, May 30

8:30 PM IST Tuesday, May 30

10:00 PM ICT Tuesday, May 30

11:00 PM PHT Tuesday, May 30

12:00 AM JST Tuesday, May 31

Related: Edens Zero Chapter 241 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Edens Zero Chapter 219 Recap: Metavision Bargain Sale

We see Isagi schooling Niko again because his Metavision is too shallow. Aiku once again proves why he is the great of all time when he calls Isagi’s bluff about shooting with his left leg. Will Himsagi find a way to score a goal for his ego, or will he pass as he did to Yuki last time?

Where Can I Read Blue Lock Chapter 220?

Unfortunately, there isn’t an official Manga website like Viz Media or Shueisha where you can read Blue Lock Chapter 220 online when they are released. However, multiple unofficial websites, like this one, allow you to read Blue Lock Chapter 220 online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

- This article was updated on May 29th, 2023