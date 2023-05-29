Blue Lock Chapter 220 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Don't miss out on the action in Blue Lock Chapter 220! Check out the spoilers, release timeline, and recap here.

May 29th, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Image: Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura

Did you finish reading Chapter 219 and are looking for the Blue Lock Chapter 220 spoilers and release timeline so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? We will provide Blue Lock Chapter 220 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to get questions like this answered.

Blue Lock Chapter 220 Spoilers

The full Blue Lock Chapter 220 summary has been released:

  • Blue-Lock-Chapter-220-Part-1
  • Blue-Lock-Chapter-220-Part-2

You can also view the Chapter 220 raw scans. However, they are untranslated.

Blue Lock Chapter 220 Release Timeline

The Blue Lock Chapter 220 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

  • 8:00 AM PDT Tuesday, May 30
  • 9:00 AM MDT Tuesday, May 30
  • 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday, May 30
  • 11:00 AM EDT Tuesday, May 30
  • 12:00 PM ADT Tuesday, May 30
  • 12:00 PM BRT Tuesday, May 30
  • 3:00 PM GMT Tuesday, May 30
  • 5:00 PM CEST Tuesday, May 30
  • 8:30 PM IST Tuesday, May 30
  • 10:00 PM ICT Tuesday, May 30
  • 11:00 PM PHT Tuesday, May 30
  • 12:00 AM JST Tuesday, May 31

Related: Edens Zero Chapter 241 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Edens Zero Chapter 219 Recap: Metavision Bargain Sale

We see Isagi schooling Niko again because his Metavision is too shallow. Aiku once again proves why he is the great of all time when he calls Isagi’s bluff about shooting with his left leg. Will Himsagi find a way to score a goal for his ego, or will he pass as he did to Yuki last time?

Where Can I Read Blue Lock Chapter 220?

Unfortunately, there isn’t an official Manga website like Viz Media or Shueisha where you can read Blue Lock Chapter 220 online when they are released. However, multiple unofficial websites, like this one, allow you to read Blue Lock Chapter 220 online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

- This article was updated on May 29th, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Matthew Kevin Mitchell has been a contributing writer for Attack of the Fanboy and PC Invasion since 2022. Matthew primarily covers Manga like One Piece, horror movies like Scream, and survival horror games like Dead by Daylight. His favorite moment came during his first press event covering Scream 6 for AotF. He hails from Denver, Colorado, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Regis University. When he isn’t scaring himself silly or writing, he loves to play ice hockey, spoil his dog, and drink an unhealthy amount of coffee.

More Stories by Matthew Kevin Mitchell

More on Attack of the Fanboy :