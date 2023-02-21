Breaking Bad and Marvel Stars Headline HBO Max Show Love and Death as Release Date Approaches

Image: Lionsgate Television

Love and Death is an upcoming HBO Max miniseries that’s turning heads ahead of its release. It explores the true story of Candace “Candy” Montgomery, an axe murderer who had an affair with a local middle school teacher before killing his wife. Given the self-contained nature of the show, it’s an appropriate choice to make it a concise miniseries, but viewers are abuzz about the stars. You’ll recognize Breaking Bad, MCU, American Horror Story, and other streaming stars in Love and Death on HBO Max.

Breaking Bad, MCU, and More Stars Join Love and Death on HBO Max

Among the top cast of Love and Death is Elizabeth Olsen, Scarlet Witch from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Candy Montgomery, and Jesse Plemons, Todd from Breaking Bad, as Allan Gore, her lover. Aside from these two names, you can scroll down the list and find numerous other fantastic cast members including Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Tom Pelphrey (Iron Fist), Lily Rabe (American Horror Story), and Keir Gilchrist (Atypical) who you will easily recognize.

Beyond simply recognizing some star-studded casting, you’ll surely expect some top-shelf performances from these actors. While Tom Pelphrey may have played a supporting role in the disappointing Iron Fist, he also stole the show in Ozark. Lily Rabe has made a ton of appearances across the American Horror Story anthology series, beloved by her fans.

Other actors in the cast demonstrate an interesting range on screen and could be interesting to watch in Love and Death. Keir Gilchrist warms hearts and displays sharp humor in his portrayal of Sam in Atypical. Krysten Ritter is also an incredibly exciting addition, demonstrating a range from hilarious in sitcoms like Don’t Trust the B—- In Apartment 23, to dark and moody in Breaking Bad and Jessica Jones.

But most interesting of all is likely the top stars, Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons. Olsen’s portrayal of Scarlet Witch has gone from touching to terrifying as she comes to grips with her insane powers, and the prospect of her playing an axe murderer is not unrealistic. She made short work of several alternate-universe Marvel superheroes, after all.

Jesse Plemons is also interesting in how he’s fared on screen and streaming, with many of his characters being complex but deeply flawed, often dying or meeting terrible fates like in Black Mirror, and his performance will be one to watch.

Love and Death: Release Date and Where to Watch

Image: Lionsgate Television

Love and Death will release on April 27, 2023, on HBO Max. UK viewers will be able to view the show exclusively on ITVX, and Canadian viewers can catch it on Crave. The show will debut with 3 episodes immediately available and will follow with weekly releases of the rest of the series until the finale on May 25, 2023. Be sure to check every Thursday for the latest episode.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023