Image: Marvel Studios

According to multiple sources, Marvel Studios is set to release its first official Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) timeline encyclopedia in collaboration with Penguin Random House. Following the fandom’s celebration of the late Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee’s 100th birthday, an official listing of the book became viral on social media.

The book titled Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Official Timeline, is currently listed on Penguin Random House publisher’s website. It is written by Anthony Breznican (Vanity Fair), ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (creator/host of The Spectrum Lounge podcast), and Amy Ratcliffe (Star Wars expert and writer).

What Will The Official Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline Book Include?

While the MCU timeline was initially straightforward, the post-Avengers Endgame timeline with the five-year time jump and multiversal events, there is only speculation as to the timing of the events in MCU. Thus, this book will finally set the timeline straight for millions of MCU fans.

In the official listing, Penguin Random House describes the book as: “The definitive, filmmaker-endorsed guide to the lore, timelines, and characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Thus, it can be expected that the book will include quotes from the filmmakers that would set the timeline and other facts about the MCU projects’ mythos. As of now, it is not clear if the directors and producers have provided additional quotes for this book. Therefore, the guide and quotations may be from the commentary of the projects’ DVD/Digital release extras.

Additionally, the book may follow the “Star Wars Timelines” structure written by Kristin Baver, Jason Fry, Cole Horton, Amy Richau, and Clayton Sandell. This means that the Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Official Timeline will include visually aided timeline graphs with illustrations, along with blurbs of summation of events.

Furthermore, along with the illustrative infographics, the book will also include stills from the MCU projects. This may also include photographs of the production process behind such projects.

Cost

As of now, the book is available for pre-order at $50. This will likely be the official retail price as well.

Release Date and Availability

As officially stated, the book will be available from September 5, 2023. The book can be pre-ordered from either the official Penguin Random House store or from retailers like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Bookshop.org, Hudson Booksellers, IndieBound, Powell’s, Target and Walmart.

The title is currently available to pre-order in only the hardcover format. As of now, it is not known if the publisher will release an ebook version in the future.

Timeline Coverage

While it is evident that the 320 paged-book will cover the timeline since the creation of infinity stones at the time of the Big Bang and more, the coverage will likely be limited to the events till Phase Four or the early Phase-Five projects.

It will be interesting to see how Marvel Studios and the authors of this book will evade spoilers for upcoming MCU projects. Furthermore, whether the Official Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline book will receive yearly or MCU phase-wise updates remains to be seen.

- This article was updated on December 29th, 2022