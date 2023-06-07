Bunny Girl Senpai Season 2: Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More

Image: Aniplex

Are you seeking the ultimate guide on Bunny Girl Senpai season 2, including cast plot, trailer, and more? It has been almost five years since the end of season one for Bunny Girl Senpai, and fans have eagerly awaited season 2. Instead, they were given a fantastic film, but one that still didn’t continue the story of the main protagonists. So then, what is in store for Bunny Girl Senpai season 2? Here is everything we know so far.

Where Can I Watch Bunny Girl Senpai Season 2?

Image: Aniplex

Unfortunately, Bunny Girl Senpai Season 2 has not been given a release date yet. However, a new feature film will be released in Japanese theaters on June 23, 2023. The new full-featured film called Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out is a sequel to Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl. This movie will cover Volume 8 of the novel series Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, written by Hajime Kamoshida and illustrated by Keeji Mizoguchi, which shares the exact name of A Sister Venturing Out.

The official trailer for Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out can be seen on YouTube, but it has been provided below for your convenience.

What is the Plot of Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out?

Image: Aniplex

In the previous Bunny Senpai film, we saw Sakuta’s little sister, Kaede, deal with the Adolescence Syndrome that caused amnesia after being bullied. In this latest film, Kaede attempts to break out of her shell by returning to school at Sakuta’s high school. This means that Sakuta and his friends will try to help her return be as smooth as possible, considering the circumstances.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out Cast

Image: Aniplex

Here are the characters, and their voice actors, that we can expect to see in Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out.

Character Voice Actor Sakuta Azusagawa Kaito Ishikawa Mai Sakurajima Asami Seto Shoko Makinohara Inori Minase Tomoe Koga Nao Tōyama Rio Futaba Atsumi Tanezaki Nodoka Toyohama Maaya Uchida Kaede Azusagawa Yurika Kubo

What’s Next for Bunny Senpai?

Image: Hajime Kamoshida and Keeji Mizoguchi

There is also expected to be another movie titled Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid based on Volume 9. However, no details on this have been released yet. This means we will probably not get Season 2 yet, but at least there is still more content from the Bunny Senpai franchise.

- This article was updated on June 7th, 2023