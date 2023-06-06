Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Release Date, Trailer, Theme Songs, Episode Details

Are you looking for information on the Mushoku Tensei season 2 release date, trailer, theme songs, and episode details because you can’t wait for the epic story to be continued? Season 1 ended almost two years ago, and fans have been anxiously anticipating the release of season 2. Fortunately, an official release date has been announced, and it’s coming sooner than you might expect.

Where Can I Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 2?

Mushoku Tensei season 2 will premiere in Japan starting Sunday, July 7, 2023, on channels like Tokyo MX and BS2. However, you can watch the Japanese simulcast premiere of each episode on Crunchyroll with a premium membership. The first season of Mushoku Tensei is also available on Crunchyroll if you need to catch up or refresh yourself before season 2 drops.

Related: Hell’s Paradise Episode 10 Release Date, Time, and Episode 9 Spoilers

Hiroki Hirano, the assistant director of season 1, will now take over as director for season 2. A statement posted on the official Mushoku Tensei website states that season 2 will deal with the aftermath of Rudeus losing his trusted companions in season 1 and how precious family members are. Season 2 will deal with themes of disappointment with care and attention to detail.

The latest teaser trailers can be watched on the official Crunchyroll YouTube page, with the official trailer three being released on June 1, 2023, which has been included below for your convivence. However, check out the other trailers for a sneak peek at what you can expect from season 2.

What are the Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Opening and Ending Themes?

The opening theme of Mushoku Tensei season 2 is a song called “Spiral” by LONGMAN, a three-member rock band. LONGMAN’s members include GT/VO Hirai, Ba/Vo Sawa, and Dr. Horihori. Their first major album in over three years, “3/2,” will be released in October 2023.

The ending theme of Mushoku Tensei season 2 is a song called “Musubime,” written by popular Japanese singer-songwriter Yuiko Ohara. She is most known for writing the theme song to Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade, “Magic Parade.”

- This article was updated on June 6th, 2023