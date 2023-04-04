Chainsaw Man Chapter 126 Spoilers and Release Timeline

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto, Shueisha, Viz Media

Are you wondering what the Chainsaw Man Chapter 126 release date is and if any spoilers are available? Did you read through Chapter 125 and can’t wait for the next chapter to release? We saw Denji chainsaw the Falling devil in the chest, but we still don’t have any answers to our questions about who she was feeding or why. Unfortunately, we also didn’t see Asa / Yoru in this chapter, so the internal battle continues. Lucky for us, we are back to a weekly release schedule, so we won’t need to wait too long until we get answers in the form of spoilers and raw cans. We will provide spoilers as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see what happens.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 126 Spoilers

There are no spoilers, leaks, or raw scans for Chapter 126, but we will update once they drop.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 126 Release Timeline

Chainsaw Man Chapter 126 will be released at 1:00 AM JST on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Tuesday, April 11

9:00 AM MST Tuesday, April 11

10:00 AM CST Tuesday, April 11

12:00 PM EST Tuesday , April 11

, 1:00 PM AST Tuesday , April 11

, 2:00 PM BRT Tuesday , April 11

, 5:00 PM GMT Tuesday , April 11

, 7:00 PM CEST Tuesday , April 11

, 9:30 PM IST Tuesday , April 11

, 11:00 PM ICT Tuesday , April 11

, 12:00 AM PHT Tuesday , April 11

, 1:00 AM JST Wednesday, April 12

Related: Who are the Four Horsemen in Chainsaw Man?

Where Can I Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 126?

You can read Chainsaw Man Chapter 126 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapter releases of Part 2 Academy Saga are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 126 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Viz Media Mangas, including Chainsaw Man.

- This article was updated on April 4th, 2023