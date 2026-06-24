Country singer Alexis Wilkins, Kash Patel’s girlfriend, got booked to perform at the Freedom 250 event, and now she’s fending off ‘sham accusations’

Country singer Alexis Wilkins is officially heading to the National Mall in Washington, D.C. to perform at a Freedom 250 event this Wednesday, Variety reported. The artist, who is well known for her relationship with FBI director Kash Patel, is currently navigating a wave of public scrutiny regarding her booking. Wilkins has spent the last few days aggressively pushing back against claims that her appearance at the patriotic celebration is tied to anything other than her own merit as a performer.

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The controversy kicked off on Tuesday afternoon when Wilkins shared her excitement about the upcoming gig on X. She posted a photo of herself with the Washington Monument in the background and wrote, “What a great honor to be a part of the 250th birthday of this great nation!” While the post was meant to be a celebratory announcement, it quickly drew sharp criticism from those questioning the optics of her involvement. One freelance journalist specifically asked if having the FBI director’s girlfriend perform at a taxpayer-funded event might violate federal ethics laws.

Within two hours of the initial post, Wilkins quote-tweeted the journalist and laid out a three-point defense. She reminded her followers that she has been a working country music artist for years, balancing a career in music with her work in commentary and strategy.

Wilkins defends her professional history amid the criticism

Most importantly, she clarified that she is not taking any payment for the performance. She also pointed out that the Freedom 250 celebration is supported by a fundraising arm rather than taxpayer funds, telling the journalist, “you would think, as a journalist, this would be something she would know or at least look into.”

She concluded her statement by declaring that she is done accepting what she calls “total sham accusations” that seek to undermine her hard-earned accomplishments. She has become an increasingly visible figure in the conservative cultural landscape, though her music presence remains niche by comparison. On Spotify, she currently shows 5,863 monthly listeners, with a discography that includes a six-song EP and three singles released between 2020 and 2023.

Let's just get a few things straight, because this is long overdue.



1. I have been a country music artist for years now. I have had a successful career in both music and commentary/strategy. People don't get to negate that for clicks or headlines. I was invited to sing this… pic.twitter.com/ubinSNZYHD — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) June 23, 2026

The booking comes at a time when the Freedom 250 concert series has seen a significant number of high-profile performers drop out, including names like Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, Morris Day, and Young MC. When those cancellations were announced, there was plenty of speculation that President Donald J. Trump would look to artists like Lee Greenwood and Wilkins to fill the gaps. The President already confirmed that Lee Greenwood will be performing his classic anthem “God Bless the USA.”

While Wilkins is certainly making waves in the political sphere, her focus on X is rarely on her music. Instead, she uses her platform to advocate for the NRA and share her support for the current administration. She has been very vocal about her political stances, recently commenting on Juneteenth and the President’s travel to China.

She also isn’t afraid to take legal action when she feels her reputation is at stake. On June 1, she filed a lawsuit against MS Now, alleging defamation regarding a report that claimed she used FBI resources for personal errands. Her legal team stated, “This was hogwash and they knew it,” and argued that the report was damaging to her brand as a patriotic and pro-law enforcement artist.

The tension surrounding her relationship with the FBI director is not new. Earlier this year, reports emerged regarding her being escorted by SWAT teams during personal engagements, with former agents calling the level of security “unprecedented.”

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