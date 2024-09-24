Daisy Ridley Alludes To Next Star Wars Having Great Concept

Daisy Ridley, best known for her portrayal of Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, has recently shared insights into her decision to reprise the iconic role for an upcoming untitled Star Wars film. In a recent interview, she revealed that she was approached with the concept before a script was finalized. Apparently, there are good things ahead.

The film, an epilogue to the sequel trilogy, is set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker. It will follow Rey, now a Jedi Master, as she strives to establish a new Jedi Order while confronting emerging dark forces.

… I was simply asked if I wanted to do it, based on an idea, without the script being written yet. But if I hadn’t been convinced by the concept, the film wouldn’t have seen the light of day. I took the time to think about it for a day and I said to myself that I had a great time on these films. This new adventure seemed fun to me, why say no? Daisy Ridley

It’s easy to say that the narrative and story for the sequel trilogy was one of the most controversial topics because many did not enjoy it. Ridley’s enthusiasm for the project and her emphasis on the story’s worthiness signal a promising direction for the movies. We may see Star Wars movies go back to prominence in the eyes of their fans.

Recent reports suggest that the production timeline for this highly anticipated film might be facing setbacks. Scooper Daniel Richtman has indicated that the project is currently on hold, with filming unlikely to start until next year.

This delay pushes the potential theatrical release to 2027 at the earliest. This aligns with the scheduled release of The Mandalorian and Grogu in May 2026, suggesting a strategic spacing of Star Wars projects. We’ll have to wait and see what lies in the future for Star Wars, but Rey is the focal point of future movies.

