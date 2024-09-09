DCU Announces Start Date For TV / Movie Universe

DC Studios has officially announced the premiere date for its animated series Creature Commandos. The show, featuring a team of supernatural misfits on a Suicide Squad-esque mission, is important because it’s the first step DC takes into its reboot. This marks a significant milestone as it’s the first project to be released within the newly rebooted DC Universe (DCU) under the leadership of co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

While Creature Commandos holds the distinction of being the DCU’s inaugural project, it serves as a precursor to the main event. The show will debut exclusively on Max on December 5, 2024. The first movie of the DCU will be Gunn’s film Superman: Legacy, which is scheduled for release in July 2025. This film will introduce David Corenswet as the iconic Man of Steel.

The Creature Commandos release date announcement finally shows us when the new DC Universe will start. Alongside the animated series and Superman: Legacy, we know that the live-action series Lanterns, focusing on Green Lanterns Hal Jordan and John Stewart, is also in development with casting rumors swirling around names like Josh Brolin and Ewan McGregor for the role of Hal Jordan.

Even more than that, projects focusing on iconic characters and storylines like Batman and Robin, Booster Gold, Wonder Woman’s Paradise Island, and Amanda Waller are in various stages of development. Gunn and Safran have set an ambitious goal of releasing approximately two films and two series annually, which is a big task.

This initial phase of the DCU is called ‘Gods and Monsters’. It is supposed to tell an overarching narrative that explores themes of love, compassion, and the inherent goodness of humanity. With Creature Commandos leading the charge, this new chapter might be exactly what DC has needed. Right now, they’re playing catch-up to Marvel, but that may change if everything starts to go their way.

