This Star Wars Legend May Become The Next Green Lantern

Jorge Aguilar
|

Published: Sep 4, 2024 12:08 pm

According to industry sources, one of the actors being considered for the role of Hal Jordan, also known as Green Lantern, is someone well-known by Star Wars fans. While Josh Brolin remains the top choice for the role, there’s apparently a list of actors who will be asked after, and the actor who plays Obi-Wan Kenobi is high on it.

Ewan McGregor, best known for his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi, is reportedly in line to take on the role of an older Hal Jordan in Lanterns. Right now, there’s a probable rumor that it’s going to James Brolin. However, if Brolin says no, Mathew McConaughey and McGregor are next in line.

The last time McGregor was in a DC project, he played Black Mask in the 2020 film Birds of Prey. Unfortunately, that didn’t do as well as DC would have hoped, but at least McGregor may have another chance to make it to MCU hero status—on top of being a Jedi. McGregor’s potential involvement in the Lanterns series would mark a significant addition to the DCU.

McGregor is well-beloved for his portrayal of Obi-Wan and has many other big roles supporting his skill, like Big Fish and The Ghost Writer. The actor has a strong reputation for his performances in both mainstream and independent films. McGregor joins a growing cast of talented actors, like Chris Pratt, who are rumored to be coming to the DCU.

James Gunn, now the CEO of DCU, has announced several major projects, including Superman: Legacy, The Batman 2, and Booster Gold. The Lanterns series is expected to be one of the key components of the DCU’s new era. If they can get McGregor to start being seen as a comic hero, it would bring in a dedicated fanbase from Star Wars.

