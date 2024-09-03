James Gunn Adds Credibility To Chris Pratt DCU Rumors

Chris Pratt joining the DC Universe has been a topic of speculation for some time. The Guardians of the Galaxy have finished their run with solo movies after Vol. 3, which opens an opportunity for Pratt. This is especially true with James Gunn, known for writing and directing the Guardians of the Galaxy movies as CEO of DC Studios.

Recommended Videos

Comments from Gunn on Twitter have given credibility to these rumors, suggesting that conversations about Pratt’s potential involvement have taken place. This makes sense; Gunn wants big names in the DCU, and Pratt has considerable star power. In response to a tweet directly asking him if it was true that Gunn was speaking to Pratt about joining DC, Gunn was to the point with a yes (Thanks ComicBookMovie).

He’s a close friend, we talk about that all the time. James Gunn

James Gunn Twitter

While this doesn’t definitively confirm Pratt’s casting, it does show that the idea has been explored. Pratt has expressed interest in joining the DC Universe, telling TMZ there was always a chance. TMZ caught him on the sidewalk, and he was clear that it’s not really up to him; it’s up to people like Gunn. Even if he knew, he couldn’t confirm it at the time.

Being a C-Level executive at DC means Gunn needs to make sure the studio is doing all it can to profit. He knows what a good story can do, especially with the right people in the roles. Gunn is a well-known face to plenty of MCU actors and likely offers an open door for them to switch over should they want to. Even Gunn’s brother said that James Gunn created similarities between the studios that actors would feel comfortable with.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

While the specific role Pratt might play in the DC Universe remains uncertain, his involvement in the DC would be a boost for the studio.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy