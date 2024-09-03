Josh Brolin May Be The Next Hal Jordan

DC Studios has been assembling its cast for the upcoming HBO series Lanterns. According to reports, Josh Brolin will join the cast as an elder veteran Lantern, whom we know very well. If this is true, Brolin’s character will act as a teacher to John Stewart, who is well-known for the Justice League animated series.

Apparently, Brolin has been offered the role of Hal Jordan, the Green Lantern of Sector 2814. That would make this Lantern much older, and we’d wonder how there are two Lanterns in one Earth. However, we’re sure there’s reason behind it all, and if this exclusive is to be believed, we’re just waiting on Brolin’s answer.

If Brolin accepts the role, he will join the series with someone being cast as John Stewart. The series is set to explore a dark mystery in the American heartland, with Hal and John investigating a murder. Nathan Fillion is expected to reprise his role as Guy Gardner, another Green Lantern.

Brolin is known for his roles as Thanos and Cable in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so a departure from there is a big step. This would mark his second portrayal of a DC Comics character, having previously played the lead role in Jonah Hex.

We wouldn’t doubt the news because James Gunn is leading the DCU, and he’s connected to many Marvel stars. For example, he confirmed that he constantly spoke to Chris Pratt about coming to DC. So, we do not doubt that Gunn is actively trying to get more big stars for the studio’s movies.

While there is concern about the casting, it is better that Jordan is older if he’s going to be acting as a teacher to Stewart. So, the casting does make a lot of sense. We’ll see how the story plays out when the show releases.

Lanters will start shooting its first 8-episode season in January 2025. It will be part of Chapter One: Gods and Monsters of the DCU.

