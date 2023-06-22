Do You Need to Watch Extraction Before Extraction 2?

Image: Netflix

Extraction 2 is the action-packed sequel to 2020’s Extraction, which followed a particularly harrowing rescue mission undertaken by hardened black ops mercenary Tyler Rack, played by Chris Hemsworth. Now that the film is out on Netflix, potential viewers want to know if they need to watch the original Extraction before they strap in for the sequel. Here’s whether you need to watch Extraction before seeing Extraction 2.

Should You Watch Extraction Before Seeing Extraction 2?

I’d recommend checking out the first Extraction before watching Extraction 2 since it will make understanding many of the film’s plot beats much easier. The ending of the original Extraction, which was the most-watched film on Netflix at the time of its release, left it ambiguous whether or not Tyler died saving the kidnapped son of a powerful drug lord. Extraction 2 dedicates the first few minutes of its runtime to explaining how Tyler survived the seemingly fatal injuries he received at the end of the last movie, and watching the original will help the viewer understand why he is living out in the woods trying to leave “that life” behind him.

Watching the first Extraction will also help the viewer appreciate the more emotional moments of Extraction 2‘s story. While the first Extraction only revealed one crucial detail about Tyler’s backstory, the sequel makes the mysterious mercenary’s dark past the backbone of its plot, expanding on how Tyler’s inability to accept a devastating personal tragedy led him to abandon civilian life and become the hard-hearted solider-for-hire he is today while forcing him to confront the family he left behind when he made that grief-fueled choice.

Where Can You Watch the Extraction Movies?

Both the Extraction films are Netflix originals, meaning they aren’t on any streaming service besides Netflix. Each film was directed by Sam Hargrave and was written by Sam Russo, one-half of the “Russo Brothers” duo who helmed Captain America: Winter Solider, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers Endgame. Russo, alongside his brother Anthony, was one of the co-writers of Ciudad, the graphic novel the first Extraction film is based on.

